Norwich vs Manchester City: The defending Premier League champions will try to extend their run to 15 games unbeaten when they visit Carrow Road on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 pm ET, on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

A routine victory over Brentford on Wednesday made it 14 in a row for Pep Guardiola and Co., though it’s been more than a month since Manchester City looked like the world-beaters they were in racing out their current 12-point lead in the title race. It’s unrealistic to expect a team won’t go through ebbs and flows throughout a season, but such are expectations for the soon-to-be back-to-back champions and a side still eyeing ever-elusive UEFA Champions League glory.

As for Norwich, the Canaries are currently three games unbeaten themselves and within a point of exiting the relegation zone (one point behind 17th-place Newcastle), though they have played one or two games more than most of the sides directly above them in the table. As much as they have improved in recent outings, it’s still difficult to find a side above them that won’t pick up more than the 15-18 points required to secure safety this season. Newcastle are trending upward after a strong finish to the January transfer window, Everton are this year’s “too big to go down” side, Leeds are slowly rounding into form at the right time, and Brentford are a half-dozen points clear despite losing five in a row.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Norwich vs Manchester City this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Norwich team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Josh Sargent (illness), Ozan Kabak (illness), Andrew Omobamidele (back), Lukas Rupp (thigh) | OUT: Tim Krul (shoulder), Jakob Sorensen (knee)

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Gabriel Jesus (undisclosed) | OUT: Cole Palmer (undisclosed), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

How to watch Norwich vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 12:30 pm ET Saturday

TV: NBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

