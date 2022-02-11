Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 19 of the 2021-22 Premier League season due to injury.
Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or taking additional precautions — will always be deemed listed until they make their return to action.
Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.
Arsenal injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf), Bernd Leno (COVID-19) | OUT: Gabriel Martinelli (suspension)
Aston Villa injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Philippe Coutinho (thigh), Emi Buendia (groin), Leon Bailey (thigh) | OUT: Ezri Konsa (suspension), Bertrand Traore (hamstring), Marvelous Nakamba (knee)
Brentford injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Christian Eriksen (fitness), Ivan Toney (calf), Vitaly Janelt (chest) | OUT: Mathias Jorgensen (hamstring), Julian Jeanvier (knee), Tarique Fosu (hamstring)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
OUT: Jeremy Sarmiento (thigh), Enock Mwepu (thigh)
Burnley injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Charlie Taylor (foot) | OUT: Johann Berg Gudmundsson (illness), Matej Vydra (hernia)
Chelsea injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Edouard Mendy (international duty), Reece James (thigh) | OUT: Ben Chilwell (knee), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (knock)
Crystal Palace injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Cheikhou Kouyate (international duty) | OUT: Nathan Ferguson (hamstring)
Everton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Demarai Gray (hip) | OUT: Ben Godfrey (hamstring), Yerry Mina (thigh), Abdoulaye Doucoure (groin), Fabian Delph (thigh), Tom Davies (thigh)
Leeds United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Junior Firpo (hamstring), Charlie Cresswell (shoulder) | OUT: Kalvin Phillips (hamstring), Patrick Bamford (ankle), Liam Cooper (hamstring), Sam Greenwood (knee)
Leicester City injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Wesley Fofana (broken leg – MORE) | OUT: Jamie Vardy (thigh), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Timothy Castagne (thigh), Jonny Evans (thigh)
Liverpool injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Joe Gomez (illness), Divock Origi (knee)
Manchester City injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Gabriel Jesus (undisclosed) | OUT: Cole Palmer (undisclosed), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)
Manchester United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Fred (COVID-19), Alex Telles (COVID-19) | OUT: Eric Bailly (ankle), Nemanja Matic (calf), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE)
Newcastle United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Kieran Trippier (calf), Paul Dummett (calf) | OUT: Callum Wilson (calf), Matt Ritchie (knee), Isaac Hayden (suspension), Jamal Lewis (groin), Federico Fernandez (thigh), Matt Targett (loan – parent club)
Norwich injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Josh Sargent (illness), Ozan Kabak (illness), Andrew Omobamidele (back), Lukas Rupp (thigh) | OUT: Tim Krul (shoulder), Jakob Sorensen (knee)
Southampton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Redmond (ankle), Nathan Tella (groin) | OUT: Alex McCarthy (thigh), Lyanco (thigh)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Eric Dier (thigh), Japhet Tanganga (knee) | OUT: Oliver Skipp (groin)
Watford injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Kwadwo Baah (ankle), Peter Etebo (thigh) | OUT: Nicolas Nkoulou (thigh)
West Ham United injuries
OUT: Angelo Ogbonna (knee), Arthur Masuaku (knee)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Joao Moutinho (calf), Hee-Chan Hwang (back) | OUT: Pedro Neto (knee), Willy Boly (calf), Yerson Mosquera (thigh)