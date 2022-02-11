Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 19 of the 2021-22 Premier League season due to injury.

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or taking additional precautions — will always be deemed listed until they make their return to action.

Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf), Bernd Leno (COVID-19) | OUT: Gabriel Martinelli (suspension)

Aston Villa injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Philippe Coutinho (thigh), Emi Buendia (groin), Leon Bailey (thigh) | OUT: Ezri Konsa (suspension), Bertrand Traore (hamstring), Marvelous Nakamba (knee)

Brentford injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Christian Eriksen (fitness), Ivan Toney (calf), Vitaly Janelt (chest) | OUT: Mathias Jorgensen (hamstring), Julian Jeanvier (knee), Tarique Fosu (hamstring)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

OUT: Jeremy Sarmiento (thigh), Enock Mwepu (thigh)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Charlie Taylor (foot) | OUT: Johann Berg Gudmundsson (illness), Matej Vydra (hernia)

Chelsea injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Edouard Mendy (international duty), Reece James (thigh) | OUT: Ben Chilwell (knee), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (knock)

Crystal Palace injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Cheikhou Kouyate (international duty) | OUT: Nathan Ferguson (hamstring)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Demarai Gray (hip) | OUT: Ben Godfrey (hamstring), Yerry Mina (thigh), Abdoulaye Doucoure (groin), Fabian Delph (thigh), Tom Davies (thigh)

Leeds United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Junior Firpo (hamstring), Charlie Cresswell (shoulder) | OUT: Kalvin Phillips (hamstring), Patrick Bamford (ankle), Liam Cooper (hamstring), Sam Greenwood (knee)

Leicester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Wesley Fofana (broken leg – MORE) | OUT: Jamie Vardy (thigh), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Timothy Castagne (thigh), Jonny Evans (thigh)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Joe Gomez (illness), Divock Origi (knee)

Manchester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Gabriel Jesus (undisclosed) | OUT: Cole Palmer (undisclosed), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Fred (COVID-19), Alex Telles (COVID-19) | OUT: Eric Bailly (ankle), Nemanja Matic (calf), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kieran Trippier (calf), Paul Dummett (calf) | OUT: Callum Wilson (calf), Matt Ritchie (knee), Isaac Hayden (suspension), Jamal Lewis (groin), Federico Fernandez (thigh), Matt Targett (loan – parent club)

Norwich injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Josh Sargent (illness), Ozan Kabak (illness), Andrew Omobamidele (back), Lukas Rupp (thigh) | OUT: Tim Krul (shoulder), Jakob Sorensen (knee)

Southampton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Redmond (ankle), Nathan Tella (groin) | OUT: Alex McCarthy (thigh), Lyanco (thigh)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Eric Dier (thigh), Japhet Tanganga (knee) | OUT: Oliver Skipp (groin)

Watford injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kwadwo Baah (ankle), Peter Etebo (thigh) | OUT: Nicolas Nkoulou (thigh)

West Ham United injuries

OUT: Angelo Ogbonna (knee), Arthur Masuaku (knee)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Joao Moutinho (calf), Hee-Chan Hwang (back) | OUT: Pedro Neto (knee), Willy Boly (calf), Yerson Mosquera (thigh)

