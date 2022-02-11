Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League odds for Matchweek 25 of the season have been released, and we all know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made.

Below you will also find the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2021-22 season is wild and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with big signings galore and plenty of teams jostling for the title.

The Premier League score predictions below are for Matchweek 25, with Tottenham vs Wolves, Norwich vs Manchester City and Manchester United vs Southampton taking center stage.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PRINCE-WRIGHT’S PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Norwich 1-3 Manchester City

Burnley 0-3 Liverpool

Leicester 1-3 West Ham

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Manchester United 2-1 Southampton

Brentford 1-2 Crystal Palace

Tottenham 1-1 Wolves

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Watford 2-0 Brighton

Everton 1-1 Leeds

Newcastle 2-2 Aston Villa

PREMIER LEAGUE ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Matchweek 24

Saturday, February 12: (-167) Manchester United vs Southampton (+425). Draw: +300

Saturday, February 12: (+260) Watford vs Brighton (+110). Draw: +220

Saturday, February 12: (+160) Brentford vs Crystal Palace (+190). Draw: +200

Saturday, February 12: (+125) Everton vs Leeds (+195). Draw: +255

Saturday, February 12:(+1500) Norwich vs Manchester City (-667). Draw: +650

Sunday, February 13: (-154) Tottenham vs Wolves (+450). Draw: +260

Sunday, February 13:(+900) Burnley vs Liverpool (-358). Draw: +450

Sunday, February 13: (+165) Newcastle vs Aston Villa (+155). Draw: +240

Sunday, February 13: (+185) Leicester City vs West Ham (+135). Draw: +245

