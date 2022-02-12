Brentford vs Crystal Palace final score: Bees, Eagles in stalemate

Brentford and Crystal Palace played out a tight, tense draw in west London, as the winless run goes on for both teams.

The hosts had the better chances and new signing Christian Eriksen (who was unveiled before the game) will no doubt make better use of those when he makes his debut.

With the draw Brentford gained their first Premier League point since Jan. 2 and ended a run of five-straight defeats, as they sit on 24 points. Palace have 26 points and have now drawn three of their last four games and are without a win in five.

Brentford vs Crystal Palace final score, stats

Brentford 0-0 Crystal Palace

Shots: Brentford 9, Crystal Palace 6

Shots on target: Brentford 2, Crystal Palace 3

Possession: Brentford 42, Crystal Palace 58

Three things we learned from Brentford vs Crystal Palace

1. Both teams low on confidence: It is no surprise given their wretched run of recent form, as Brentford have gone six games without a win and Palace have now gone five PL games without a victory. Both teams battled hard (perhaps inspired by the rugby lines on the pitch as the London Irish also call the Brentford Community Stadium home) but there was a distinct lack of belief in the final third. Palace have won just two of their last 13 PL games and Brentford hadn’t kept a clean sheet since November. This was a game where both teams seemed happy enough with a draw and a shutout and hope it is the start of a revival.

2. Eriksen will help Bees massively: He was unveiled to the home fans before the game and received an incredible reaction. Eriksen, who has signed a short-term contract at Brentford after his incredible comeback from a cardiac arrest on the pitch just seven months ago, can give the Bees the sting they need. They at least stopped the rot and ended a run of five-straight defeats, but they fired another blank and their attack looks disjointed and clunky. The Danish superstar will knit everything together nicely and add some class to their endeavor.

3. Bees get bad VAR luck: Brentford will feel very hard done by when it comes to a big call in the first half. The referee whistled for a foul on Palace’s Marc Guehi, but there was no shove and the ball was then handled in the box. Brentford wanting a penalty kick and after VAR was used, the original decision was kept. Had the ref not blown for a push, there’s no doubting that this would have been a penalty kick.

Man of the Match: Bryan Mbuemo – Without Ivan Toney (out due to injury) he ran Palace’s center backs ragged and was a constant threat.

Bees unlucky

After a slow start to the game, Brentford had a great chance to open the scoring but Joachim Andersen cleared a cross at a crucial moment.

VAR was then used to check a decision from the referee, as he whistled for a push on Marc Guehi, who then handled the ball, but the original decision stood. Brentford were very unlucky not to be awarded a penalty kick.

Mbeumo then had a big chance as he was played in but Vicente Guiata come off his line and saved well. At the other end Jordan Ayew lashed a shot wide after Christian Norgaard’s mistake.

Brentford should have taken the lead as Mbeumo’s cross caused issues and Wissa and Yanelt couldn’t quite finish.

Midfield battle ensues

In the second half it was tight and tense, with most of the game played in midfield as neither side could wrestle control of the encounter.

Vicente Guaita did save Pontus Jansson’s header from a corner, as Brentford looked slightly more dangerous throughout.

Wilfried Zaha went down in the box in the 92nd minute under a challenge from Rico Henry, but no penalty kick was awarded as the game ended even.

