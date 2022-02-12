Norwich vs Manchester City final score: Sterling’s hat trick leads stroll

Manchester City eased to a 4-0 win at Norwich City in the Premier League, as Raheem Sterling scored a perfect hat trick and Pep Guardiola’s boys are now 15 games unbeaten in the PL.

Their lead at the top of the table has been stretched once again.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Sterling curled home a beauty in the first half and Phil Foden scored early in the second half to make it 2-0, then Sterling added two late goals to pour some extra gloss on the scoreline.

Norwich did have a few chances but Manchester City played most of the game in second gear as they extended their lead atop the Premier League table.

Man City now have 63 points from 25 games and they are 12 points ahead of second-place Liverpool, who have two games in-hand. Norwich remain on 17 points.

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

Latest Premier League news Club World Cup final, live! Palmeiras vs Chelsea live, how to watch, stream Tottenham vs Wolves: How to watch, live stream, TV, team news, start time Burnley vs Liverpool: How to watch, live stream, TV, team news, start time

Norwich vs Manchester City final score, stats

Norwich 0-4 Manchester City

Goals scored: Sterling, 31′ 70, 90′, Foden 48′

Shots: Norwich 8, Man City 22

Shots on target: Norwich 3, Man City 9

Possession: Norwich 27, Man City 73

Three things we learned from Norwich vs Manchester City

1. Foden, Sterling stand tall: They both scored and were the difference makers throughout. The England duo are really getting back to their best as they had a slow start to the season, like most of England’s EURO 2020 stars. Foden dazzled with his quick feet and Sterling curled home a beauty, flicked home another and then scored a rebound off his penalty kick which was saved. Both players are showing their experience in helping City kick into full throttle at a pivotal point in the season.

2. Norwich continue to improve: They pushed City in the first 30 minutes, as they hit the post, Pukki stretched them on the break and Norwich battled hard in this game. The scoreline flattered Man City a little and Norwich are definitely improving under Dean Smith. These games aren’t going to define their season and they now have big battles coming up against Liverpool, Southampton, Brentford and Leeds in their next four. Three of those are winnable and Norwich will probably have to at least win two of those games to give themselves a good chance of survival. On this showing, they have a chance. That’s more than they seemed to have before Smith arrived.

3. Liverpool making City slicker: Liverpool will be just six points behind Man City if they win their two games in-hand and the Reds are making Pep Guardiola’s boys hit their top form. Pep said in the week that Liverpool believe they can win the title and the two giants clash in April. It seems likely City will have to keep winning to have an advantage ahead of that game because Liverpool have been on fire too. Guardiola’s prediction that his side will need 95 points, or more, to win the title this season means that City will have to win 11 of their remaining 13 games. If they do that, they will win the title, but this title race is going to push them to be their best.

Man of the Match: Raheem Sterling – Took his goals well and was a constant threat. After a spell out of the team early in the season, he is back to his best.

End-to-end clash early

City started brightly as Bernardo Silva’s curling effort hit the post and rolled across the line but somehow didn’t go in.

At the other end Brandon Williams’ surge saw him find Teemu Pukki but his shot was straight at Ederson.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Norwich were buoyed by that chance as a cross into the box was headed onto the post by Grant Hanley and somehow Fernandinho cleared the loose ball.

Raheem Sterling’s low shot was saved by Angus Gunn, but he did make it 1-0 soon after. A cross wasn’t cleared by Norwich and Sterling curled home a stunner.

Man City turn on the class

Two minutes into the second half Manchester City doubled their lead, as Ilkay Gundogan’s cross from the left was bundled home by Phil Foden who showed quick feet.

Norwich tried to get back in the game and had a few efforts on goal, but City wrapped up the win late on.

First, Sterling nodded home at the back post from close range, then he sealed his hat trick as his penalty was saved well by Angus Gunn but the rebound fell straight to him and he tapped home his third, and City’s fourth, of the game.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports