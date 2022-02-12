Watford vs Brighton, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

Watford vs Brighton: The 19th-place and relegation-threatened Hornets will have their hands wings full when they host the 9th-place Seagulls at Vicarage Road on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

Roy Hodgson was installed as Watford’s third manager this season on Jan. 25, replacing Claudio Ranieri (14 Premier League games in charge), who replaced Xisco (7 PL games). Unsurprisingly, the Hornets find themselves in grave danger of being relegated back to the EFL Championship yet again, at the first time of asking. The turning point of their season was undoubtedly Ismaila Sarr’s knee injury suffered on Nov. 20. To that point, Sarr was backing up his Player of the Season showing a year ago with five goals in 12 games, and Watford were 15th in the table after beating Manchester United 4-1 at Old Trafford (he scored one of the goals that day). Watford are winless in the 10 Premier League games they’ve played since the injury. Sarr is expected to return to the team on Saturday after effectively undergoing an extended on-field rehab period with Senegal and helping them to Africa Cup of Nations glory (for the first time) last weekend.

Brighton, meanwhile, are finally flying high after fending off reported interest in manager Graham Potter over the summer, now sitting in the top half of the Premier League table amid a six-game unbeaten run (2W-4D-0L). It hasn’t been an easy season for the Seagulls, though, with four wins out of five to begin the campaign, followed swiftly by an 11-game winless skid (0W-8D-3L) that started in mid-September and didn’t end for three and a half months, on Boxing Day when their current run began.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Watford vs Brighton this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Watford team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Kwadwo Baah (ankle), Peter Etebo (thigh) | OUT: Nicolas Nkoulou (thigh)

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨 Hodgson names an unchanged starting XI from our last Premier League match in midweek.#WATBHA pic.twitter.com/HBSzzehm3h — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) February 12, 2022

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Jeremy Sarmiento (thigh), Enock Mwepu (thigh)

How to watch Watford vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 10 am Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

