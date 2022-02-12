Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021-22 Women’s Super League (WSL) is entering a thrilling climax with the title race set to go down to the wire, and below are details on how to watch some of the most important fixtures in the USA with the WSL schedule returning to our family of TV channels and digital platform.

NBC Sports and ata football teamed in 2020-21 to present 50 Barclay’s FA WSL matches across their platforms. This season, NBC Sports’ coverage of Barclays FA WSL coverage increases to 57 matches, including two on NBC and the remainder across NBCSN, CNBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

In addition to their broadcast across NBC Sports properties, certain matches will be simulcast at atafootball.com. The site streams matches and exclusive highlights from around the world, as well as premium content via partners like Just Women’s Sports and The Equalizer, instructional videos, and virtual events. Users can subscribe to view live matches and gain unlimited content access at http://atafootball.com/members for $6.99/month or $4.99/month with an annual subscription.

The 2020-21 season was a banner campaign for the WSL, as the league’s profile grew considerably thanks in part to a title race that went down to the final day of the season in May.

Now, a year on from the first season of WSL fixtures on NBC Sports airwaves and digital platforms, two-time defending champions Chelsea will look to defend their title once again and become the first club (in the WSL era) to win back-to-back-to-back titles.

Manchester City pushed the Blues from start to finish, but ultimately came up two points short (57-55) after 22 games played. In the end, the difference between the sides was Chelsea’s emphatic head-to-head victory in game no. 4. They drew 2-2 in the reverse fixture, when only a victory could have brought Manchester City closer, though they still would have trailed on goal difference.

If you remove the two head-to-head matchups from a season ago, Chelsea finish with a record of 17W-2D-1L (53 points); Manchester City were 17W-3D-0L (54 points). Thin margins, as they say.

WSL live schedule: Dates, fixtures, how to watch in USA, stream online

Matchweek 15 (Friday to Sunday, Feb. 11-13)

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal — WATCH FULL REPLAY

Manchester City vs Manchester United, Sunday, 7:30 am ET – CNBC & NBC Sports App

Everton vs Aston Villa — Sunday, 8 am ET

Birmingham City vs Tottenham — Sunday, 9 am ET

Leicester City vs West Ham United — Sunday, 9 am ET

Brighton vs Reading — Sunday, 9 am ET

Matchweek 5 (Saturday, Oct. 9 – Sunday, Oct. 10)

Manchester United 2-2 Manchester City – HIGHLIGHTS

Chelsea 2-0 Leicester City – HIGHLIGHTS

Brighton 2-1 Tottenham

Reading 3-0 Aston Villa

West Ham United 1-1 Birmingham City

Arsenal 3-0 Everton – HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 6 (Saturday, Nov. 6 – Sunday, Nov. 7)

Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea

Everton 0-1 Brighton

Leicester City 1-4 Manchester City

Tottenham 1-1 Manchester United

Birmingham City 0-3 Reading

Arsenal 4-0 West Ham United

Matchweek 7 (Sunday, Nov. 14)

Everton 1-1 Manchester United

Birmingham City 0-1 Aston Villa

Tottenham 1-1 Arsenal

Brighton 1-0 Leicester City

Manchester City 0-4 Chelsea

West Ham United 2-2 Reading

Matchweek 8 (Sunday, Nov. 21)

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal

Leicester City 0-1 Everton

Manchester City 5-0 Aston Villa

Reading 2-0 Brighton

Chelsea 5-0 Birmingham City

West Ham United 1-0 Tottenham

Matchweek 9 (Sunday, Dec. 12)

Everton 1-1 West Ham United

Brighton 0-2 Manchester United

Reading 1-0 Chelsea

Birmingham City 2-3 Manchester City

Arsenal 4-0 Leicester City

Aston Villa 1-2 Tottenham

Matchweek 10 (Sunday, Dec. 19)

Manchester United 5-0 Aston Villa

Tottenham 1-0 Everton

Leicester City 2-0 Birmingham City

Matchweek 11 (Saturday, Jan. 8. – Sunday, Jan. 9)

Reading 1-0 Leicester City

Brighton 0-6 Manchester City

Birmingham City 2-0 Arsenal

Matchweek 12 (Saturday, Jan. 15 – Sunday, Jan. 16)

Manchester United 5-0 Birmingham City

Aston Villa 0-3 Manchester City

Tottenham 1-1 West Ham United

Leicester City 1-0 Brighton

Matchweek 13 (Sunday, Jan. 23)

Manchester United 3-0 Tottenham

Manchester City 1-1 Arsenal

Brighton 0-0 Chelsea

Leicester City 1-2 Aston Villa

Reading 3-2 Birmingham City

West Ham United 3-0 Everton

Matchweek 14 (Saturday/Sunday, Feb. 5-6)

Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United — WATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City — WATCH REPLAY

Everton 1-2 Reading

Birmingham City 1-2 Leicester City

Tottenham 4-0 Brighton

Aston Villa 1-2 West Ham United

Matchweek 16 (Saturday, March 5 – Sunday, March 6)

Manchester United vs Leicester City — Saturday, 7 am ET

Aston Villa vs Brighton — Saturday, 7:30 am ET

Reading vs Tottenham — Sunday, 9 am ET

Manchester City vs Everton — Sunday, 9 am ET

Arsenal vs Birmingham City — Sunday, 10 am ET

West Ham United vs Chelsea — Sunday, 10 am ET

Matchweek 17 (Sunday, March 13)

Everton vs Leicester City — Sunday, 9 am ET

Reading vs Manchester United — Sunday, 10 am ET

Birmingham City vs West Ham United — Sunday, 10 am ET

Brighton vs Arsenal — Sunday, 10 am ET

Chelsea vs Aston Villa — Sunday, 10 am ET

Tottenham vs Manchester City — Sunday, 10 am ET

Matchweek 18 (Saturday, March 26 – Sunday, March 27)

Arsenal vs Tottenham — Saturday, TBD

Aston Villa vs Reading — Saturday, 8:30 am ET

Manchester United vs Everton — Sunday, 7 am ET

Manchester City vs Birmingham City — Sunday, 9 am ET

Leicester City vs Chelsea — Sunday, 9 am ET

West Ham United vs Brighton — Sunday, 10 am ET

Matchweek 19 (Sunday, April 3)

Manchester United vs Brighton — Sunday, 7 am ET

Tottenham vs Aston Villa – Sunday, 9 am ET

Birmingham City vs Everton — Sunday, 9 am ET

Chelsea vs Reading — Sunday, 9 am ET

Leicester City vs Arsenal — Sunday, 9 am ET

West Ham United vs Manchester City — Sunday, 10 am ET

Matchweek 20 (Sunday, April 24)

Everton vs Arsenal — Sunday, 8 am ET

Tottenham vs Chelsea — Sunday, 9 am ET

Brighton vs Birmingham City — Sunday, 9 am ET

Manchester City vs Leicester City — Sunday, 9 am ET

Reading vs West Ham United — Sunday, 9 am ET

Aston Villa vs Manchester United — Sunday, 1 pm ET

Matchweek 21 (Sunday, May 1)

Manchester United vs West Ham United — Sunday, 7 am ET

Everton vs Tottenham — Sunday, 8 am ET

Leicester City vs Reading — Sunday, 9 am ET

Manchester City vs Brighton — Sunday, 9 am ET

Birmingham City vs Chelsea — Sunday, 9 am ET

Arsenal vs Aston Villa — Sunday, 10 am ET

Matchweek 22 (Sunday, May 8)

West Ham United vs Arsenal — Sunday, 7:30 am ET

Aston Villa vs Birmingham City — Sunday, 7:30 am ET

Tottenham vs Leicester City — Sunday, 7:30 am ET

Chelsea vs Manchester United — Sunday, 7:30 am ET

Reading vs Manchester City — Sunday, 7:30 am ET

Brighton vs Everton — Sunday, 7:30 am ET

2021-22 FA WSL results

Matchweek 1 – (Friday, Sept. 3 – Sunday, Sept. 5)

Manchester United 2-0 Reading – HIGHLIGHTS

Everton 0-4 Manchester City – HIGHLIGHTS

Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester City

Tottenham 1-0 Birmingham City

Arsenal vs Chelsea — Sunday, 7:30 am ET [ HIGHLIGHTS ]

Brighton vs West Ham United — Sunday, 9 am ET

Matchweek 2 (Saturday, Sept. 11 – Sunday, Sept. 12)

West Ham United 1-1 Aston Villa – HIGHLIGHTS

Chelsea 4-0 Everton – HIGHLIGHTS

Leicester City 1-3 Manchester United

Birmingham City 0-5 Brighton

Reading 0-4 Arsenal

Manchester City 1-2 Tottenham – HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 3 (Saturday, Sept. 25 – Sunday, Sept. 26)

Everton 3-1 Birmingham City – HIGHLIGHTS

Manchester United 1-6 Chelsea – HIGHLIGHTS

Brighton 0-1 Aston Villa

Tottenham 1-0 Reading

West Ham United 4-0 Leicester City

Arsenal 5-0 Manchester City – HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 4 (Saturday, Oct. 2 – Sunday, Oct. 3)

Chelsea 3-1 Brighton – HIGHLIGHTS

Aston Villa 0-4 Arsenal

Manchester City 0-2 West Ham United

Leicester City 0-2 Tottenham

Reading 0-3 Everton

Birmingham City 0-2 Manchester United – HIGHLIGHTS

