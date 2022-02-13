Burnley vs Liverpool final score: Fabinho the unlikely hero

Liverpool edged to victory away at Burnley, as Jurgen Klopp’s side remain hot on the heels of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

Fabinho’s goal just before half time did the damage as Burnley had plenty of chances but Alisson denied them, as Sean Dyche’s side lost for the first time in four games.

Liverpool had Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah up top, as both tried to break down a solid Burnley solid in horrendous conditions at Turf Moor.

With the win Liverpool move on to 54 points and are nine points behind Manchester City and they have a game in-hand. Burnley remain bottom of the table and have 14 points from their 21 games and are now seven points from safety.

Burnley vs Liverpool final score, stats

Burnley 0-1 Liverpool

Goals scored: Fabinho 40′

Shots: Burnley 8, Liverpool 12

Shots on target: Burnley 5, Liverpool 4

Possession: Burnley 32, Liverpool 68

Three things we learned from Burnley vs Liverpool

1. Fabinho pops up with another goal: In 2022 Fabinho has scored five goals in all competitions. He had scored three goals in 122 games in the three seasons at Liverpool before this campaign. He is having another superb season in central midfield and does great defensive work, but he is now popping up with key goals to become an unlikely hero. Nobody saw this coming, but Jurgen Klopp is very happy Fabinho is chipping in with big goals.

2. Conditions woeful: The conditions were a leveller at Turf Moor as the rain hammered down and Burnley played the conditions well. Liverpool dug deep and these are the kind of games you need to win to keep yourselves in a title race. They are still in it and when all is said and done, they may look back at this as a much bigger win than it currently feels.

3. Clarets running out of time: Seven points from safety (albeit with two games in-hand over 17th place Newcastle), time is running out for Dyche to save Burnley. They are so tough to play against and Weghorst, Cornert and Rodriguez caused Liverpool plenty of problems, but they have scored just 17 goals in 21 games which is the second-lowest in the PL. Dyche has to go for it in upcoming games against Brighton, Spurs, Palace and Leicester to give themselves some momentum.

Man of the Match: Alisson – Some great stops and came off his line time and time again to combat Burnley’s balls over the top.

End-to-end first half in the rain

Liverpool did plenty of pressing early on and had a few deflected efforts, while at the other end Josh Brownhill forced Alisson into a good stop from distance.

Naby Keita’s low shot was pushed away by Nick Pope as Mohamed Salah went down in the box from the resulting corner, while Burnley broke and Weghorst’s dink was cleared by Alexander-Arnold.

Jay Rodriguez was denied by Alisson too, while Pope denied Mane from close range as Liverpool tried to crank up the pressure on Burnley but the opposite happened.

Weghorst almost got in a few times as Alisson came off his line to shut down the angle. Just before half time Fabinho gave Liverpool the lead as Alexander-Arnold’s corner was flicked on and Fabinho finished at the second attempt to continue his unexpected scoring run at the start of 2022.

Burnley keep scrapping but Liverpool get it done

Ben Mee flicked a header wide from a Burnley corner at the start of the second half, as Liverpool struggled to control the tempo of the game.

Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet did his best to get in-behind, but Liverpool held firm.

