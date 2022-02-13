Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Burnley vs Liverpool: The Reds will seek a fourth straight Premier League victory, as the Clarets try to move out of last place when they meet at Turf Moor on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

BURNLEY vs LIVERPOOL STREAM LIVE

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are expected to return to the team, though Liverpool didn’t skip a single beat while they were away on international duty. Salah returned as a second-half substitute in Thursday’s 2-0 victory over Leicester, while Mane remained out of the squad after returning to England just hours prior. The former will likely be in the starting lineup, with the latter on the bench. Diogo Jota scored both goals against Leicester, on the same day Luis Diaz made his Premier League debut amid frenzied intrigue. Aside from the size of the gap between themselves and Manchester City, it’s all coming up Reds lately.

As for Burnley, it’s been 105 days (Oct. 30) since they won a Premier League game — their only PL win this season. In the 10 games since their lone win, Burnley have scored a grand total of seven goals (three of which came in one game, leaving them with just four from the other nine). Sean Dyche’s side has managed to draw seven of the 10, though, as they do just enough to leave the slightest bit of reasonable doubt over their looming relegation fate.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Burnley vs Liverpool this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Burnley team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

OUT: Charlie Taylor (foot), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (illness), Matej Vydra (hernia)

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Joe Gomez (illness), Divock Origi (knee)

⭐ 𝑻𝑬𝑨𝑴 𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺 ⭐ Here’s how we line up for #BURLIV this afternoon 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 13, 2022

How to watch Burnley vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 9 am ET Sunday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Follow @AndyEdMLS