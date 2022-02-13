Leicester vs West Ham is an intriguing clash on Sunday at the King Power Stadium (watch live, 11:30am ET on Peacock Premium) as both teams will go all-out for the win.

The Foxes are struggling as Brendan Rodgers’ side have hit by injuries all season long and they have just five wins in their last 18 Premier League games and the reigning FA Cup champs were dumped out of this years’ competition by second-tier Nottingham Forest. Leicester are 13 points behind where they were at this point of last season, and 19 points down on their points tally in 2019-20 after 21 games. They have struggled against West Ham recently too, as Leicester have lost three-straight games against the Hammers and Rodgers has lost three times on the spin to David Moyes too. Leicester were beaten at Liverpool in midweek but performed slightly better, as Rodgers will hope they can kick on at least push for a Europa League spot in the closing months of the season.

West Ham edged past Watford in midweek to keep their top four hopes on track, but David Moyes and the club have been heavily criticized for off-field decisions. Kurt Zouma played against Watford and has since been fined over $330,000 after a video posted online showed him kicking and hitting his pet cat. Zouma has since apologized but sponsors have dropped both Zouma and West Ham and many believe the France defender should not be available to play until a more severe punishment has been issued. On the pitch, Jarrod Bowen continues to be West Ham’s hero and they hammered Leicester 4-1 when the two teams met earlier this season. The Hammers have very winnable games coming up and they have to kick on.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leicester vs West Ham.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jamie Vardy (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (leg), Jonny Evans (hamstring), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Timothy Castagne (thigh)

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Arthur Masuaku (knee), Angelo Ogbonna (knee)

