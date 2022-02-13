Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Newcastle beat Aston Villa 1-0 at St James’ Park to secure a third-straight Premier League win and give their hopes of surviving a huge boost.

Eddie Howe’s side took the lead in the first half as Kieran Trippier scored a deflected free kick, while a huge moment of controversy helped them grab another win.

Ollie Watkins looked to have equalized for Villa in the second half, but a lengthy VAR check said he was marginally offside.

The win sees Newcastle move on to 21 points from 23 games and it is the first time they’ve won three-straight PL games since 2018. Villa have 27 points.

Newcastle vs Aston Villa final score, stats

Newcastle 1-0 Aston Villa

Goals scored: Trippier 35′

Shots: Newcastle 10, Aston Villa 11

Shots on target: Newcastle 2, Aston Villa 1

Possession: Newcastle 37, Aston Villa 63

Three things we learned from Newcastle vs Aston Villa

1. Magpies on fire: This is the Newcastle we expected when the new owners arrived. They spent wisely in January and have now deservedly beat Leeds, Everton and Aston Villa in their last three games. Newcastle play against West Ham, Brighton and Brentford in their next three and all of a sudden they could be pushing for a top 10 finish. Seriously. Trippier and Guimares have added extra quality, while the PL experience of Burn, Targett and Wood will be key. Newcastle are flying and the focus will now be about seeing how high they can finish.

2. VAR harsh onVilla: Steven Gerrard’s side pushed in the second half and the VAR call on Watkins’ disallowed goal was very harsh. It is one of those goals which should just stand, as before VAR there is no way it is ruled out. Newcastle’s relegation rivals will be cursing VAR and Villa’s luck just wasn’t in at St James’ Park. They tried to create chances but never got going as Steven Gerrard was left fuming on the sidelines.

3. Relegation battle heating up: This win really drags Leeds, Everton, Brentford and perhaps even Palace into the relegation battle. Norwich, Burnley and Watford are all up against it but if anyone gets some momentum, then Newcastle’s form has almost taken them out of the relegation picture. It is all about momentum at this point of the season and Norwich, Watford and Burnley are all playing well enough, in stages, to suggest they can make it very interesting.

Man of the Match: Dan Burn – Brilliant defensively and held things together at the back. The Newcastle fan is living his dream.

Trips the hero again

A tight tense clash had a big talking point in the first half, as Newcastle were awarded a penalty kick for a foul by Calum Chambers but VAR overruled the decision as the foul was just outside the box.

From that free kick Kieran Trippier’s deflected effort flew past Emiliano Martinez and in to send the home fans wild.

Trippier had to come off early in the second half as he couldn’t shake off his recent injury, and Villa pinned Newcastle back as Matty Cash lashed a shot inches wide of the far post.

Douglas Luiz sent a free kick on target, while Allan Saint-Maximin had an effort deflect wide at the other end, as Villa took more risks.

VAR controversy as Villa lose

Villa though they had equalized as Watkins finished at the back post after Coutinho’s deflected shot found him at the back post, but a lengthy VAR check saw the goal ruled offside as the home fans rejoiced.

Late on Newcastle held off wave after wave of Villa attacks, as St James’ Park went wild at the final whistle.

