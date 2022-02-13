Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Newcastle vs Aston Villa: Eddie Howe’s Magpies are unbeaten in four Premier League games, as they prepare to face Steven Gerrard’s Villa side, unbeaten in three themselves, at St. James’ Park on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

NEWCASTLE vs ASTON VILLA STREAM LIVE

It started with draws with Manchester United and Watford, followed by victories over Leeds and Everton, and suddenly Newcastle were out of the relegation zone. Heading into Sunday, they sit 17th in the Premier League table, still just a point clear of Norwich City in 18th, but with two fewer games played.

On the other side, Steven Gerrard’s side is grinding out points in the hardest possible ways — a 2-2 draw with Manchester United, requiring two goals inside the final 15 minutes; or, a 3-3 draw with Leeds, which saw Aston Villa go from 3-1 up to level at threes in 18 disastrous minutes.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle vs Aston Villa this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Kieran Trippier (calf), Paul Dummett (calf) | OUT: Callum Wilson (calf), Matt Ritchie (knee), Isaac Hayden (suspension), Jamal Lewis (groin), Federico Fernandez (thigh), Matt Targett (loan – parent club)

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Philippe Coutinho (thigh), Emi Buendia (groin), Leon Bailey (thigh) | OUT: Ezri Konsa (suspension), Bertrand Traore (hamstring), Marvelous Nakamba (knee)

How to watch Newcastle vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 9 am ET Sunday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

