Tottenham vs Wolves: Both managers, Antonio Conte and Bruno Lage, will hope to seem hugely improved performances from midweek, and a result to match, when they meet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

TOTTENHAM vs WOLVES STREAM LIVE

Spurs were beaten more comprehensively than the 3-2 defeat to Southampton would seem to indicate, as they suffered a second straight Premier League defeat — their first two under Conte. In losing back-to-back games to Chelsea and Southampton, Tottenham conceded almost as many goals (5) as they did in their first nine PL games with Conte in charge (6). The Harry Kane-Son Heung-min partnership is returning to fine form of past seasons, and there is hope that the defensive issues will work themselves out as Cristian Romero returns to full fitness and sharpness, establishing himself as the long-term leader of the backline in the process.

Wolves have followed a similar path to that of Conte’s Tottenham, conceding precious few goals (17 in 22 games, 2nd-best in the Premier League) while struggling to score just as badly (19 in 22, 3rd-worst) for much of the season. It’s hard to see Lage’s first campaign at the club as anything but a rousing success, with Wolves very much on track for a third top-half finish in four seasons.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham vs Wolves this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Tottenham vs Wolves live analysis – By Joe Prince-Wright in north London

FULL TIME: Jose Sa saves well from Romero’s header late on, but Spurs never really got going. Wolves win to move above Spurs. What a bad few weeks’ for Tottenham.

WIDE! Dejan Kulusevski fires a shot just wide with the goal gaping. Most of the stadium thought that was in. So close. Tottenham trying to make a fight of this late on.

20 minutes to go. This isn’t great from Spurs. No real hope of a comeback here.

POST! Harry Winks’ strike deflects onto the post and out.

Wolves have regained control here. Tottenham struggling to create chances.

SAVE! Jose Sa denies Harry Kane, who was played clean through. Much better from Tottenham at the start of the 2nd half.

Good stop from Hugo Lloris to deny Jimenez, as Spurs couldn’t clear.

SECOND HALF: We are back underway in north London, and Harry Kane sends a free kick from a great area straight at Jose Sa. Spurs looking sharper. But that’s not exactly hard…

Loud boos as the half time whistle goes. Home fans are not happy at all. And rightly so.

Tottenham keep giving the ball away in midfield. Harry Winks and Rodrigo Bentancur both having a “bit of a ‘mare” as we say over here.

Woeful half from Spurs. Dejan Kulusevski came on to replace Ryan Sessegnon as Conte switched to a 4-2-3-1 formation. Spurs have had more of the ball but Wolves have had the better chances and look dangerous every time they come forward.

GOALLLL! Wolves 2-0 up. Leander Dendoncker taps home after some calamitous defending. Lloris and Davies guilty of loose passes, then Podence’s deflected shot hit the post and bounced to Dendoncker to score. Wow. Spurs’ fans are stunned.

SAVE! Great chance for Heung-min Son as Rodrigo Bentancur slipped him in, but the Spurs forward took too long to finish and Jose Sa saved.

GOALLLL! Wolves open the scoring. A shot from Ruben Neves is parried out, then he pushes away Leander Dedoncker’s effort but Raul Jimenez is on hand to smash home a superb volley. The Mexico striker with a superb finish. 1-0 to Wolves! An awful start for Antonio Conte’s side. Can Tottenham respond?

KICK OFF: We are underway and Harry Kane is looking very sharp as he drops back and plays the QB role, pinging balls over the top for Son and Moura. Very apt on Super Bowl Sunday…

🔥👋❤️ HELLO and welcome to north London! Tottenham v Wolves feels like a massive game to decide which way the season goes for both teams.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

OUT: Japhet Tanganga (knee), Oliver Skipp (groin)

Your team to face Wolves! 💪 pic.twitter.com/cDQUqnRBfq — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 13, 2022

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Joao Moutinho (calf), Pedro Neto (knee), Willy Boly (calf), Yerson Mosquera (thigh)

How to watch Tottenham vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 9 am ET Sunday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

