Leicester vs West Ham final score: Hammers snatch late point

West Ham rescued a point in stoppage time at Leicester City, as Brendan Rodgers’ woes continue.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Craig Dawson equalized in the 91st minute to grab a point for the top four chasers, as Leicester had surged into the lead with goals either side of half time from Youri Tielemans and Ricardo Pereira after red-hot Jarrod Bowen had given West Ham the lead.

With the point West Ham remain in fourth place and have 41 points from 25 games, while Leicester have 27 points from 22 games and are four games without a win.

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

Latest Premier League news 10 things we learned from Premier League – Matchweek 25 Premier League schedule: Recaps, analysis, results, video highlights Newcastle vs Aston Villa final score: Magpies grab third-straight win

Leicester vs West Ham final score, stats

Leicester 2-2 West Ham

Goals scored: Bowen 10′, Tielemans 45′, Ricardo 57′, Dawson 90+1

Shots: Leicester 13, West Ham 8

Shots on target: Leicester 2, West Ham 3

Possession: Leicester 56, West Ham 44

Three things we learned from Leicester vs West Ham

1. Kurt Zouma pulls out in warm-up: Kurt Zouma played against Watford in midweek and has since been fined over $330,000 after a video posted online showed him kicking and hitting his pet cat. Zouma has apologized but sponsors have dropped both Zouma and West Ham and many believe the France defender should not be available to play until a more severe punishment has been issued. He was in the starting lineup against Leicester but pulled out in the warm ups after he was said to be feeling unwell. Zouma will get a heated reaction at whichever away ground he goes to for the foreseeable future.

2. Lackluster Leicester struggling for confidence: The only way Leicester were going to score in the first half was through a West Ham mistake. After their recent run of form, Brendan Rodgers’ side lacked in confidence and were working hard but not taking risks on the ball. West Ham giving them a penalty kick gave them a boost they badly needed, and Tielemans took it. In the second half they created more chances but still lacked confidence in the final third. That will continue after they coughed up yet another late goal.

3. Bowen almost unstoppable: The way Jarrod Bowen latched onto a long ball and hammered home the opener, then whipped in a great late corner for the equalizer summed up his confidence. The English forward has scored seven goals in his last seven games and he surely has to receive his first England call-up in March. Bowen is so direct and know he has confidence in his game, he isn’t even thinking about his runs or his finishes. That is dragging West Ham through in games right now as they aren’t playing particularly well but Bowen is on fire.

Man of the Match: Jarrod Bowen – Great finish and assist and he grabbed West Ham a point.

Rapid start for Hammers

The Hammers got the perfect start as Issa Diop’s long ball over the top found Bowen, and he raced free and smashed home to keep his superb form going.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Leicester failed to get going in the first half, as Youri Tielemans’ strike from outside the box was greeted by ironic cheers.

West Ham were always a threat on the break, but they then gave Leicester a lifeline.

Foxes gifted way back into game

The conceded a penalty kick as Aaron Cresswell inexcusably handled in the box.

Tielemans smashed home the penalty right on half time to make it 1-1.

Buoyed by that equalizer, Leicester went close through Patson Daka and then took the lead in the second half. A cross from the left found Ricardo Pereira and he scored a diving header to make it 2-1.

Dawson grabs a point

Just when it looked liked Leicester would grab a much-needed win, Bowen whipped in a corner and Dawson finished as he used his shoulder to put the ball in the back of the net.

West Ham are battling hard to keep their spot in the top four.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports