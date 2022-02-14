Manchester United host Brighton on Tuesday at Old Trafford (watch live, 3:15pm ET on Peacock Premium) and Ralf Rangnick’s side are feeling the heat of the top four battle.

After drawing two games against Burnley and Southampton last week as they coughed up leads, the Red Devils are creeping into a very familiar pattern in games. They start well, score early and then can’t keep up the high-pressing tempo that Rangnick demands. The German coach has been talking about fourth place being the ‘ambition’ for United this season and although they are right in the heat of the battle for fourth, it feels like they are stone cold in terms of confidence. Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire and many others are struggling for form at precisely the wrong time of the season, but Jadon Sancho has looked very good in recent weeks. To finish in the top four defensive mistakes have to be tidied up and United must be more clinical if they’re going to qualify for the Champions League.

As for Brighton, well, they continue to hum along very nicely under Graham Potter as they won at Watford last time out. The Seagulls are sitting pretty in ninth place and look set for a late season push to try and qualify for Europe. Neal Maupay continues to be their main man up top and if Brighton finished off more of the chances they create, they’d be in the top four hunt. After watching Burnley and Southampton take points off United, the Seagulls will really fancy their chances of going to Old Trafford and grabbing a win.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Brighton.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

Fred could return in midfield for United after he missed out in recent games due to a positive COVID-19 test. Edinson Cavani suffered a groin problem and is out, while Nemanja Matic also misses out due to a shin issue.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

Enock Mwepu and Jeremy Sarmiento are out for the Seagulls, while captain Lewis Dunk returned to PL action for the first time since Dec. 1 over the weekend and that gave Brighton a huge boost.

How to watch Manchester United vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3:15pm ET, Tuesday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

