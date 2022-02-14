Kieran Trippier is out for Newcastle after suffering a broken bone in his foot.

The Janaury signing has had a huge impact since arriving from Atletico Madrid and has scored in his last two outings as Newcastle have won three games on the spin to push themselves out of the bottom three.

Trippier, 31, was a doubt for Newcastle’s win against Aston Villa on Sunday but he played and scored the winner as his deflected free kick flew in during the first half.

However, at the start of the second half he went down with an injury and it has now been confirmed he has suffered a fracture to the fifth metatarsal on his left foot and will undergo surgery.

What is the latest?

“Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier is set to be sidelined for the club’s upcoming fixtures after fracturing a bone in his foot during Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Aston Villa,” Newcastle said in a statement.

“The 31-year-old scored the game’s only goal at St. James’ Park to help the Magpies to a third successive Premier League win, but had to be substituted early in the second half after sustaining a foot injury. Trippier underwent an X-ray immediately after the game and scans have shown a fracture to the fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot. Everyone at the club wishes Kieran a speedy recovery.”

How big of a blow is this for Newcastle?

It’s pretty massive. Trippier has been phenomenal since his January arrival and his two free kick goals were key in home wins against Everton and Aston Villa over the space of four days.

Aside from his quality on the ball, Trippier’s intensity seems to have lifted the entire team and the fans. He wore the captains armband against Villa and told us here at ProSoccerTalk that he relishes that leadership role.

Newcastle have West Ham, Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea and Crystal Palace coming up between now and the international break in March, and Trippier will be hoping he only misses a few games. In reality, he could miss at least the next six weeks and that is a big blow for Newcastle.

In the meantime, Javier Manquillo or Emil Krafth will come in to replace the England international.

