The draws for the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League knockout round took place on Monday, as some huge clashes were set up.

How does this all work? We’ve got you.

The eight third-placed teams from the UEFA Champions League group stage drop down to the Europa League knockout round, where they face the teams who finished second in their Europa League groups. The winners of these two-legged knockout games then advance to the last 16 to play one of the eight Europa League group winners in March.

As for the Europa Conference League knockout round, the eight teams who finished second in their Europa Conference League groups face the eight teams who finished third in their Europa League groups in a knockout round. The winners of these two-legged knockout games then advance to the last 16 to play one of the eight Europa Conference League group winners in March.

In the Europa League knockout round there are some huge clubs who have dropped down from the Champions League, as Borussia Dortmund face Glasgow Rangers, while Barcelona vs Napoli is the tie of the round. RB Leipzig vs Real Sociedad, Atalanta vs Olympiacos and Zenit vs Real Betis are also extremely tasty ties.

In the Europa Conference League knockout round, Leicester City face Danish side Randers FC as they dropped down from the Europa League to the Europa Conference League, while Tottenham are still technically in the competition after their final group game against Rennes had to be postponed.

Tottenham or Vitesse Arnhem are still able to make it through to the Europa Conference League knockout round, but are waiting on a decision from UEFA over whether or the north London side have to forfeit their game against Rennes. If they have to forfeit, then Vitesse will make it through. When that decision is made, either Tottenham or Vitesse will face Rapid Vienna in the knockout round.

Below is a look at the schedule in full, how to watch, odds and more.

How to watch, stream Europa League, Conference League

Date: Knockout round – Feb. 17 and Feb. 24

How to watch: Paramount+

Live updates: UEL here at NBCSports.com

Europa League playoff draw

First legs to be played on Feb. 17, second legs on Feb. 24

Sevilla vs Dinamo Zagreb

Atalanta vs Olympiacos

RB Leipzig vs Real Sociedad

Barcelona vs Napoli

Zenit St Petersburg vs Real Betis

Borussia Dortmund vs Rangers

Sheriff Tiraspol vs Braga

Europa Conference League playoff draw

First legs to be played on Feb. 17, second legs on Feb. 24

Marseille vs Qarabag

PSV s Maccabi Tel Aviv

Fenerbahce v Slavia Prague

Midtjylland vs PAOK

Leicester City vs Randers

Celtic vs Bodo/Glimt

Sparta Prague vs Partizan Belgrade

Rapid Vienna vs Tottenham or Vitesse

Europa League odds

