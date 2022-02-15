Inter Milan vs Liverpool is one heck of a game in the UEFA Champions last 16 (live, Wednesday, kick off, 3pm ET) as Jurgen Klopp’s side clash with the reigning Italian champions.

Liverpool are one of the favorites to win the Champions League and are in fine form in the Premier League, winning four games in a row and Klopp has Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah back from AFCON to boost their European and PL dreams. Liverpool have won the Champions League and reached two finals under Klopp, but they have only reached the last 16 and quarterfinals in the last two campaigns respectively. However, they won all six of their group stage games and have already succeeded in Milan as they beat AC Milan in the group stage.

As for Inter, they are second in Serie A but have a game in-hand over leaders AC Milan and if they win that they go top. Inter have been impacted by selling Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi last summer but Simone Inzaghi is doing a good job to steady the ship in his first season in charge. Inter qualified behind Real Madrid in the group stage, as they finished above Shakhtar Donetsk and Sheriff but did show some cracks. Inter will be the underdogs against Liverpool but they have Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko and Alexis Sanchez who can cause problems.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Inter Milan vs Liverpool.

Inter Milan team news, injuries, lineup options

Influential midfielder Nicolo Barella is suspended, which is a huge blow for Inter. Joaquin Correa and Robin Gosens are out with thigh injuries but Inter have lots of options in midfield and defense as the likes of Arturo Vidal, Samir Handanovic, Aleksandar Kolarov, Sanchez and Dzeko have huge experience.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

There are currently zero injury issues for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, as he now has a wealth of options in attack after Salah and Mane returned from AFCON duty. Those two are likely to start up top with Diogo Jota.

Inter Milan are +250 to win, while Liverpool are the favorites at +105. The draw is +260.

How to watch Inter Milan vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday

TV Channel: Paramount

Online: Stream via Paramount+

