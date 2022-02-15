Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League player Power Rankings are here!

Our latest player Power Rankings of the 2021-22 season have arrived, as plenty of superstars are clicking through the gears as we enter the final few months.

Simply put: it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League in recent days.

Stars from Manchester City, Liverpool and Southampton dominate the upper echelons of our list, as plenty of superstars are really finding their best form.

There were also plenty of new stars who shone and with so many amazing goals, wins and a few upsets, this is proving to be one heck of a season.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. It is all based on their current form and which way they are trending, right now!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the player Power Rankings.

Premier League player Power Rankings – Week 24

1. Jose Sa (Wolves) – Up 9

2. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) – Up 4

3. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – New entry

4. Kevin de Bruyne (Man City) – Down 3

5. Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea) – Down 3

6. Kieran Trippier (Newcastle) – New entry

7. Fabinho (Liverpool) – Up 8

8. Joao Cancelo (Man City) – Even

9. Thiago Silva (Chelsea) – Down 6

10. Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle) – Up 9

11. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – New entry

12. Declan Rice (West Ham) – Up 1

13. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – New entry

14. Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) – Even

15. Ruben Neves (Wolves) – Up 2

16. Armando Broja (Southampton) – New entry

17. Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa) – New entry

18. Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) – Up 2

19. Daniel Podence (Wolves) – New entry

20. Che Adams (Southampton) – New entry

