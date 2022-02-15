Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With the Winter Olympics in Beijing in full flow across NBC Sports’ platforms, we thought it would be fun to get the Premier League involved.

So, which Premier League players or managers would excel in certain Winter Olympics events?

That is a very fun question to discuss.

Click play on the video above to hear the ProSoccerTalk crew have some laughs as they discuss who should swap shin pads for skies, the bench for a bobsled and a baseball cap for a helmet.

