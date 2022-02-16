Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool left it late but eventually scored twice to beat Inter Milan, while Bayern Munich left it even later to snatch a draw with Red Bull Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Tuesday.

Inter Milan 0-2 Liverpool – recap & highlights

For nearly 75 minutes, Inter Milan were everything they intended to be: compact, disciplined and organized, but also a little chaotic and combative. For all the touches they had inside Inter’s penalty area (29) prior to scoring the two goals, Liverpool had virtually nothing to show for their efforts (zero shots on target to that point).

You can imagine the relief that Jurgen Klopp felt when shot on target no. 1, off the top of Roberto Firmino’s head, went it…

BOBBY FIRMINO. WITH THE BREAKTHROUGH. 💥 pic.twitter.com/XMebHcdlJ3 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 16, 2022

… and then, so did shot on target no. 2, from the left wand foot of Mohamed Salah, just eight minutes later.

Jurgen Klopp gives update on Diogo Jota ankle injury

“Incredibly physical game and we had to find a way. I think we started really well. I think we started really well and played around their formation. Then they came up a bit with the direct play and their switches to the wing backs. We didn’t defend that too well and our full-backs were alone in a one-on-one situation. It doesn’t work properly like that.

“In a game like this, you have to keep the ball longer and that didn’t happen often enough. But you cannot come here and hope you have a brilliant day and that is the only chance to get a result. We did not have a brilliant day, but a good enough day to be a deserved winner because we scored two wonderful goals. Yes, they had their moments, but mainly counter-attacks when we lost the ball in the wrong spaces.

“I am happy with everything apart from Diogo [Jota] going off, because of something around the ankle ligament. He could play on, so maybe that is a good sign. The ankle was swollen at the break, so we had to change.”

“It was perfect how the boys reacted. All of them want to start. All my respect for Jordan Henderson’s performance today and Naby [Keita], who came on. Luis [Diaz] is so natural when he comes on, so that is all very helpful. Bobby Firmino needed time to get in the game because he got the balls in the most difficult areas. After he scored the goal, you could see the confidence back and all of a sudden the ball was our friend again.”

Virgil Van Dijk: “A good result to take back to Anfield”

Even with the away-goals rule no longer in effect for UEFA Champions League knockout rounds, Liverpool are in a commanding position: two goals to the good, still to play at Anfield, where they gave up just two goals in the group stage (both to AC Milan, in the first game) and just 13 in 18 games in all competitions.

"It was key to keep the clean sheet."@GuillemBalague spoke to @LFC's player of the match @VirgilvDijk after the game. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/jgnEVAxbS1 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 16, 2022

Red Bull Salzburg 1-1 Bayern Munich – recap & highlights

Bayern Munich were thoroughly dominant in every statistical category (except the one that matters most), yet they needed a 90th-minute goal from Kingsley Coman to secure a 1-1 draw and take a level scoreline back to the Allianz Arena in the second leg.

Salzburg took the lead after just 21 minutes, when Chukwubuike Adamu expertly curled a first-time finish from the edge of the box.

20-YEAR-OLD CHUKWUBUIKE ADAMU. 💥 Off the bench. First time finish against Bayern. And he hit the Griddy. 🕺 pic.twitter.com/3Bre7bRPmz — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 16, 2022

Kingsley Coman with a 90th-minute equalizer 💥 pic.twitter.com/d4LaK5QQQE — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 16, 2022

USMNT attacker Brenden Aaronson put forth a fine performance (particularly in the first half) and was officially credited with the assist on Adamu’s goal, though it’s unclear whether or not he intended to do what he did.

Brendan Aaronson’s first half by numbers vs Bayern Munich: 100% take-ons completed

83% pass accuracy

30 touches

3 chances created

2 shots

1 assist The Leeds target is shining. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/MSu9CkigzT — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 16, 2022

