Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

To celebrate the 30th season of the Premier League, we are counting down and ranking our top 30 moments in Premier League history and Wayne Rooney takes center stage.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

That’s right, yours truly, Joe Prince-Wright, has selected the top 30 moments in PL history.

This is not only a huge honor, but also a huge headache. How on earth do you condense 30 seasons of magic into 30 individual moments!?

Well, we did it.

How will our Premier League top 30 moments work?

Before each matchweek from now until the end of the 2021-22 season we will unveil the latest moment, as we count down the top moments in PL history from 30 to 1.

From incredible goals to late title drama and emotional sendoffs to legendary players dazzling awe-inspired crowds, we’re going to celebrate and rank the best moments this wonderful league has produced.

Click on the video above to see number 14, as below we focus on Wayne Rooney becoming the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history as the 16-year-old burst onto the scene in stunning fashion.

Premier League Top 30 moments: Number 14 – Wayne Rooney, 16, announces himself to the world

At the age of 16, Wayne Rooney announced himself to the world in stunning fashion on October, 19 2002.

Rooney picked up the ball, cut inside and curled an unstoppable shot from distance to beat David Seaman and give Everton a big win against Arsenal.

The teenage sensation went wild, and so did Goodison Park, as English soccer had a new hero. Rooney would go on to to become the all-time leading goalscorer for Manchester United and England, as well as scoring 208 goals in the Premier League which has him second all-time.

Rooney was unstoppable in his early years as the teenager bullied experienced Premier League defenders and became a star for England for over a decade. He won 16 trophies with Manchester United and won the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Champions League and Club World Cup.

His career is right up there with the very best in Premier League history and this goal was a simply sensational way to announce himself, as he was a great goalscorer who also scored great goals. From this day on, we remembered the name: Wayne Rooney.

Top 30 list

30: Dennis Bergkamp’s brilliant hat trick

29: Newcastle’s amazing comeback from 4-0 down

28: Heung-min Son’s stunning solo goal

27: Thierry Henry’s incredible volley v. Man United

26: Late drama in epic Manchester derby

25: Olivier Giroud scores sensational scorpion kick goal

24: Roy Keane, Patrick Vieira clash in tunnel

23: West Brom’s epic ‘Great Escape’ from relegation

22: Paolo Di Canio’s stunning scissor volley

21: Blackburn Rovers win title on final day

20: Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning free kick

19: Kevin Keegan’s infamous rant

18: Chelsea win first-ever PL title, first league title in 50 years

17: David Beckham scores amazing goal from halfway line

16: Heart-wrenching Steven Gerrard slip costs Liverpool title

15: Manchester United, Arsenal clash in ‘Battle of the Buffet’

14: Wayne Rooney, 16, scores amazing goal: ‘Remember the name’

Follow @JPW_NBCSports