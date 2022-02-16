West Ham host Newcastle at the London Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 7:30am ET on Peacock Premium ) with both teams needing a win for very different reasons. STREAM LIVE WEST HAM v NEWCASTLE

David Moyes’ Hammers are hanging in there in the top four battle, as West Ham fought back to draw 2-2 at Leicester City last time out. Scrutiny continues to grow over the way the east London club have handled the situation with Kurt Zouma after he was filmed kicking and hitting his pet cat. The French defender pulled out of the starting lineup against Leicester as he felt sick during the warm-up and Zouma has been fined by the Hammers but not suspended, while sponsors have pulled out of deals with the club and Zouma. On the pitch, Jarrod Bowen and Declan Rice continue to lead West Ham’s charge as the former has been in sensational form with seven goals in his last seven games in all competitions.

Newcastle are flying high heading into this clash, as the Magpies have won three-straight games for the first time since 2018. Eddie Howe’s side have moved out of the relegation zone after their home win against Aston Villa last time out, but influential new signing Kieran Trippier is out injured after breaking a bone in his foot. That is a big blow for Newcastle as Trippier has not only added quality but also leadership. Other new signings Dan Burn, Matt Targett, Bruno Guimares and Chris Wood will all be key over this next run of games as Newcastle aim to pull further clear of the bottom three.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of West Ham vs Newcastle.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

The Hammers have very few injury issues as Angelo Ogbonna and Arthur Masuaku are out long term, while Jarrod Bowen has a knock. Zouma will also be checked on after his illness before the game at Leicester. Issa Diop and Craig Dawson will likely start in central defense.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

Javier Manquillo is out with an ankle knock, while Kieran Trippier is missing for at least six weeks with a broken bone in his foot. Callum Wilson, Jamal Lewis, Issac Hayden, Matt Ritchie and Federico Fernandez all remain out, while Jamaal Lascelles is struggling with an illness. That means the likes of Burn, Targett and Krafth will play key roles defensively but Howe will pretty much keep the midfield and attack exactly the same as their win against Aston Villa.

