Two sides in desperate need of a victory in the Premier League will do battle at Villa Park on Saturday.

Things were going oh so well for Aston Villa after Steven Gerrard took over from Dean Smith back in November. They won four of their first six games under their new manager, and Aston Villa climbed as high as 9th in the Premier League table. Fast-forward two more months, they have won just one of their last six PL games and slipped to 12th in the table. The arrivals of Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne have given Gerrard and Co., a noticeable bump since signing at the end of January, but their production (2 goals, 3 assists in 8 appearances between them) is yet to translate to an abundance of points.

As for Watford, any and all positive memories from the 2021-22 Premier League season have long since exited the minds of anyone and everyone associated with the Hornets. Not one, not two, but three different managers have been in charge (on a “permanent” basis) since their last win in the Premier League, on Nov. 20. The hope — and it might be their last — is that Ismaila Sarr will quickly regain his early-season form (5 goals in 12 games, inciting even better numbers out of fellow forward Emmanuel Dennis) and lead a desperate escape from relegation.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa vs Watford this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Bertrand Traore (hamstring) | OUT: Ezri Konsa (suspension), Marvelous Nakamba (knee)

Watford team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Peter Etebo (thigh) | OUT: Nicolas Nkoulou (thigh)

Kickoff: 10 am Saturday

Kickoff: 10 am Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

