Leeds vs Manchester United at a packed Elland Road will be an epic clash between bitter rivals on Sunday (watch live, 9am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ) as the home fans will create a raucous atmosphere. STREAM LIVE LEEDS v MANCHESTER UNITED

This is the first clash at a full capacity Elland Road between these bitter rivals since Leeds returned to the Premier League after a 16-year absence, as the Yorkshire and Lancashire sides collide.

That will make the atmosphere even more ferocious and the hosts certainly need a big win to push them up the table and kick-start their season. Leeds are struggling for form as Marcelo Bielsa’s side have only won two of their last nine games, were hammered 3-0 at Everton last time out and are without a win in three. Going into this weekend they sit six points above the relegation zone and injuries to key players have massively hampered them this season. Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips have missed huge chunks of the season, while Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas are also out too. Jack Harrison, Raphinha and Dan James have been tasked with leading Leeds’ attacking threat and have done okay, but defensively they continue to struggle and only Norwich have conceded more goals than Leeds in the PL this season.

Manchester United aren’t in great form but they are hanging in there in the top four battle and beat Brighton 2-0 in midweek to boost their hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League. Interim head coach Ralf Rangnick has seen his side start games well but fade badly in recent weeks and he will be hoping a few early goals in this game will quiet down the home crowd and make things a little easier for his superstars to perform. With Cristiano Ronaldo back in the goals, Harry Maguire confirmed as United’s captain for the rest of the season and Paul Pogba back to full fitness, United are now expected to kick on and finish at least fourth in the table. Manchester United beat Leeds 5-1 in the opening game of the season (they have lost just once in their last 16 outings against Leeds) but a lot has changed since that win in August and the scoreline will be a lot closer this weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leeds vs Manchester United.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Liam Cooper (hamstring), Kalvin Phillips (hamstring), Leo Hjelde (knee), Patrick Bamford (foot), Stuart Dallas (unknown)

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Mason Greenwood (suspended), Edinson Cavani (groin/stomach problem)

