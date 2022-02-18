Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool vs Norwich: The Reds will look to keep the good times rolling, as they try to catch Manchester City, when the Canaries visit Anfield on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

Following a three-game slide that saw Liverpool take just two points from a possible nine, the Reds have reeled off four straight victories to stabilize their campaign. The late-December swoon does leave them nine points adrift of the defending Premier League champions, with a game in hand. With Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane now fully returned from international duty, Diogo Jota virtually running the show in their absence, Roberto Firmino scoring winners in the UEFA Champions League, and Luis Diaz quickly taking to life on Merseyside, Liverpool certainly have the attacking firepower to chase Man City, but are there enough games left to catch them?

As for Norwich, the name of the game is simply to survive and see another season in the Premier League. A month ago, it appeared all hope was lost after six straight defeats left them bottom of the table. Since then? Back-to-back wins over Everton and Watford, and a draw with Crystal Palace (there was also the 4-0 hammering by Manchester City), and the Canaries are up to 18th, just four point away from safety.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool vs Norwich this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Diogo Jota (ankle)

Norwich team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Adam Idah (knee), Ozan Kabak (illness), Lukas Rupp (thigh) | OUT: Tim Krul (shoulder), Jakob Sorensen (knee), Andrew Omobamidele (back)

How to watch Liverpool vs Norwich live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 10 am Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

