Southampton against Everton should be a really open, entertaining clash on Saturday at St Mary's as the Saints and Toffees collide on the south coast.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has seen his Southampton side draw away at Manchester United, win away at Tottenham and draw at home against Manchester City in their last three outings in the Premier League. Saints have lost just once in their last 10 games in all competitions and they sit 10th in the Premier League table heading into this weekend. Defensively they have improved this season and the strike duo of Armando Broja and Che Adams are causing all kinds of problems up top. With a run of winnable games (compared to the run they just navigated expertly) coming up, let’s see if Hasenhuttl’s exciting young side can make an unexpected push to finish in the top eight. They are unbeaten in their last eight home games and have lost just one of their 11 home PL games so far this season.

As for Everton, well, they gave themselves a little breathing room after a fine 3-0 home win against Leeds United last time out. They’ve won one and lost one of Frank Lampard’s first two PL games in charge but there is generally more energy about this Everton side under the English coach. Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are leading the line, Donny van de Beek is pulling the strings in midfield and youngster Anthony Gordon has impressed out wide. Everton have got rid of the defense-first style which saw them struggle under Rafael Benitez and Lampard is going all-out for the win. They sit five points above the bottom three heading into this game and have only won once away from home in the PL this season, and that was way back in August.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Southampton vs Everton.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy remains out with injury, so too does Nathan Tella and Lyanco is out for at least another month after his hamstring injury. Aside from that, Saints have no other issues as Jan Bednarek has recovered from his knock last weekend. Expect Broja and Adams to start up top again, while the only change could be at full back as Walker-Peters may switch to left back and Tino Livramento could come back into the starting lineup at right back.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

Lampard does have plenty of injury issues to contend with, as Ben Godfrey (hamstring), Abdoulaye Doucoure (groin), Fabian Delph (hamstring), Tom Davies (hamstring), Yerry Mina (quad) and Demarai Gray (hip) are all out. That puts even more pressure on Richarlison, Allan, Michael Keane and Calvert-Lewin through the spine of the team.

How to watch Southampton vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

