Wolves against Leicester City will be an intriguing clash at Molineux on Sunday (watch live, 11:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ) as two teams heading in very different directions collide. STREAM LIVE WOLVES v LEICESTER CITY

Wolves are flying at the moment and secured a big win at Tottenham last weekend to boost their top four hopes. Bruno Lage’s side are so tough to break down and have conceded just 17 goals in 23 Premier League games this season. Only Manchester City have conceded fewer. Up top Raul Jimenez scored against Spurs last time out and is getting back to his best, while Daniel Podence is pulling the strings underneath him and Ruben Neves is having a fine season in midfield. Add in Conor Coady holding things together at the back and Jose Sa among the contenders for goalkeeper of the season in the PL and it’s easy to see why Wolves are battling for Champions League qualification. Heading into this weekend they are six points off fourth-place Manchester United but have two games in-hand over the Red Devils.

As for Leicester, well, they continue to leak goals galore and Brendan Rodgers has been very frustrated with this team in recent months. Yes, they are missing key players as Wesley Fofana has been out all season and Jamie Vardy hasn’t played since December, but they still have enough quality to be battling for European qualification. Instead, they sit in 11th place in the table and are 10 points behind Wolves heading into this clash. The Foxes conceded a late set-piece goal (they’ve conceded more goal from set pieces than any other team this season) against West Ham last time out as they drew 2-2 to pass up a great chance to get back to winning ways. They have just five wins in their last 19 PL games and have to win at Wolves to have any hope of clawing their way back into the European battle.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

Bruno Lage has a fully-fit squad to choose from.

Leicester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jamie Vardy (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (leg), Jonny Evans (hamstring), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Timothy Castagne (thigh), James Justin (hamstring). DOUBTFUL: James Maddison (illness), Caglar Soyuncu (knee)

How to watch Wolves vs Leicester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

