Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka were the heroes as Arsenal edged past Brentford to secure a big win in their top four push.

Smith Rowe and Saka both struck in the second half and although Christian Norgaard scored a consolation in stoppage time, Arsenal eased to victory.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are now on 42 points and have three games in-hand over West Ham and will have the same over Manchester United at the end of this weekend.

Brentford have lost six of their last seven games and have 24 points from 26 games.

Arsenal vs Brentford final score, stats

Arsenal 2-1 Brentford

Goals scored: Smith Rowe 48′, Saka 79; Norgaard 90+3′

Shots: Arsenal 24, Brentford 6

Shots on target: Arsenal 8, Brentford 2

Possession: Arsenal 68, Brentford 32

Three things we learned from Arsenal vs Brentford

1. Smith Rowe takes his chance: He hasn’t been able to start recently due to Gabriel Martinelli’s form, but the Brazilian was sent off against Wolves and Smith Rowe was back into the starting lineup. He took his chance. Cutting in off the left he linked up well with Lacazette and took his goal superbly. Smith Rowe played like someone who is trying to prove himself to Arteta all over again. That is not a bad thing for Arsenal.

2. Brentford in real trouble: The Bees have lost six of their last seven games and are now fully in a battle against relegation. After their amazing start to the season they looked likely to battle for a top 10 finish. However, they are now devoid of confidence, are leaking goals and it’s tough to see where their next week is coming from. They need the brilliance of Christian Eriksen, and fast, to help save them this season.

3. Top four is on for Arsenal: West Ham, Tottenham and Man United are also showing signs of inconsistency but Arsenal are looking the most likely right now to finish in the top four. They are getting stronger defensively and their young attacking stars are getting better as the season goes on. The only issue is whether or not Lacazette will score enough goals late in the season but the Gunners are going to go very close to being back where they believe they belong: in the Champions League.

Man of the Match: Bukayo Saka – Brilliant throughout and causes Brentford so many problems with his direct runs.

Gunners knock on the door

Bukayo Saka caused problems early on as he turned Brentford’s defense inside, out but his shot was into the side-netting.

Then one of his shots was spilled by David Raya but Arsenal couldn’t finish the rebound as Arsenal wanted a penalty for a potential foul on Lacazette.

Lacazette thought he had put Arsenal 1-0 up as he finished off a cross but the offside flag went up. Cedric then had a shot which hit the outstretched arm of Wissa, but no penalty kick was given.

Youngsters kick on

At the start of the second half Arsenal took the lead as Smith Rowe was given so much space to cut inside and he curled home a lovely finish to make it 1-0.

Bryan Mbeumo had a chance on the break for Brentford, but he couldn’t convert, as Arsenal were pushed all the way.

Saka then made it 2-0 as he finished superbly after Thomas Partey played him in.

Brentford did pull one back in stoppage time but it was no more than a consolation as Arsenal grabbed a deserved win.

