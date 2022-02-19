Aston Villa vs Watford final score: Hornets find hope in Sarr, Dennis

Aston Villa vs Watford: Ismaila Sarr returned to the Hornets’ starting lineup and spurred the side to victory, setting up Emmanuel Dennis for the winning goal at Villa Park on Saturday.

Sarr floated a fabulous, well thought-out cross to the back post in the 78th minute, finding Dennis as he surged into a gap in the defense.

The victory snapped an 11-game winless skid dating back to mid-November and sent Watford up to 18th in the Premier League table (they began the weekend in 19th), now just four points behind 17th-place Newcastle. Aston Villa, on the other hand, remain 12th.

Aston Villa vs Watford final score, stats, results

Final score: Aston Villa 0, Watford 1

Goal scorers: Aston Villa (None), Watford (Dennis 78′)

Shots: Aston Villa 20, Watford 8

Shots on target: Aston Villa 1, Watford 4

Possession: Aston Villa 60%, Watford 40%

2 things we learned – Aston Villa vs Watford

1. Sarr undoubtedly a star: All five of Watford’s wins this season have come with Sarr in the starting lineup — they haven’t won a game without him all season. Given that he missed nearly three months (10 games) due to injury and international duty, the Senegalese forward’s presence, and absence, have been the story of Watford’s season. The last time they won, Sarr injured his knee in the same game.

2. Quantity, not quality for Villa: It’s hard to find fault with much of what Aston Villa did on Saturday, until they entered the final third and immediately, collectively, lost their heads. 12 of their 20 shots came from outside the box (1 of the 12 was on target) as every member of the attack let it fly from long range. Watford’s defensive record this season has been horrendous, to the point that Saturday marked just their second clean sheet of the season. They have Villa’s impatience and inaccuracy to thank for part of it.

Man of the Match: Ismaila Sarr – More like Man of the Season.

Aston Villa vs Watford highlights

Ismaila Sarr find Emmanuel Dennis with a cross, for the win (goal video)

