Burnley won 3-0 at Brighton to clinch just their second win of the Premier League season as they moved themselves off the bottom of the table.

This victory gives Sean Dyche’s side hope they can survive and really shakes up the relegation battle.

They led 2-0 at half time as Wout Weghorst scored his first goal in the Premier League, then he teed up Josh Brownhill to make it 2-0.

Aaron Lennon sealed the win, as Burnley moved from bottom of the table to 19th place and they have plenty of games in-hand over their relegation rivals as they have 17 points from 22 games. Brighton have 33 points and remain in ninth after two-straight defeats.

Brighton vs Burnley final score, stats

Brighton 0-3 Burnley

Goals scored: Weghorst 21′, Brownhill 40′, Lennon 69′

Shots: Brighton 11, Burnley 10

Shots on target: Brighton 1, Burnley 4

Possession: Brighton 69, Burnley 31

Three things we learned from Brighton vs Burnley

1. Burnley finally click in attack: This was the game they had waited for. They scored with three of their four shots on target and this was peak Burnley under Sean Dyche. Burnley have drawn so many games this season and remain tough to beat. However, in attack they just haven’t had the right combinations of luck, clinical finishing and nastiness. That changed at Brighton. Weghorst and Cornet caused so many problems and Brownhill’s goal summed up that their luck may well be changing.

2. Seagulls flat: After their loss at Manchester United in midweek, Brighton looked very flat and this was one of their worst displays under Graham Potter. They were missing their two best center backs in Dunk and Webster, so maybe this was just a one off? They will be hoping so as their hopes to finish in the European places took a big dent. This game also summed up that they can have plenty of the ball but they hardly created any clear-cut chances.

3. Dyche believes: Sean Dyche has never wavered in his belief that Burnley will get out of trouble. This was just their second win of the season but they have been hanging in there in games and the confidence this will give Burnley (who were missing Westwood and Tarkowski due to COVID-19) is massive. They have games in-hand over their rivals and momentum is building.

Man of the Match: Wout Weghorst – Scored a beauty and set up the second, as the Dutch striker is exactly what Burnley needed up top.

Clarets fly out of the traps

Connor Roberts hit the bar for Burnley early on, as the Clarets started well.

Maxwel Cornet was a threat for Burnley, as Brighton struggled to get into their stride and then Burnley took the lead.

Weghorst was found on the edge of the box and the Dutch striker slammed home to make it 1-0.

Brighton improved after going behind but it was 2-0 before half time as Weghorst flicked the ball on and Brownhill’s low shot somehow squirmed in.

In the second half Brighton had plenty of the ball but Burnley sat back and had their two-goal cushion to calm any nerves.

Relegation scrap is on

Burnley then sealed the win with over 20 minutes to go as Aaron Lennon was played in by Jay Rodriguez and smashed a beauty into the top corner.

Then Dwight McNeil finished but Weghorst was offside so the goal didn’t count, as Brighton were totally off the pace and Burnley were deserved winners.

