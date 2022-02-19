Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brighton vs Burnley: The Seagulls will try to get back to winning ways when they host the 20th-place Clarets at the Amex Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

Graham Potter’s side was beaten 2-0 by Manchester United last time out — a harsh scoreline given Brighton’s dominance in the first half — snapping a seven-game unbeaten run (3W-4D-0L) as a result. For all the talk of Brighton’s inability to create and/or finish chances, the loss to Man United was also their first game without a goal in as many games. Of course, in all four of the draws they settled for 1-1 after simply failing to find a second goal. It’s another season of “oh so close” for Brighton, though they’re closer to putting it all together now than they were this time a year ago, and that’s a massive step forward.

As for Burnley, their season ends one of two ways: 1) they make a great escape by overturning the seven-point gap that currently separates them and 17th-place Newcastle; 2) their time in the Premier League comes to an end at six seasons and the Clarets are relegated to the EFL Championship. It’s not as though Burnley have been thrashed and embarrassed every week either. In fact, they’ve drawn 11 of the 21 games they’ve played thus far (Brighton are the only side with more draws — 12 — and they’re in 9th place), while winning just once. That victory came 12 games ago, before Halloween.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Burnley this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

OUT: Lewis Dunk (suspension), Jeremy Sarmiento (thigh), Enock Mwepu (thigh)

Burnley team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Wout Weghorst (hip), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (illness), Charlie Taylor (foot) | OUT: Matej Vydra (hernia)

How to watch Brighton vs Burnley live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 10 am Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

