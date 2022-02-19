Liverpool vs Norwich: The Reds fell behind early in the second half, but Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz dragged them back for three points in a 3-1 victory at Anfield on Saturday.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in USA ]

Milot Rashica opened the scoring after 48 minutes, and Norwich’s lead held firm until just after the hour mark. Mane made it 1-1 in the 64th, Salah gave Liverpool the lead three minutes later, and Diaz put the cherry on top with 10 minutes to go.

The victory pulls Liverpool to within six points of Premier League leaders and defending champions Manchester City, who are set to face Tottenham later on Saturday. For a short time, Liverpool and Man City have played the same number of games (25) for the first time in a quite some time.

Liverpool vs Norwich final score, stats, results

Final score: Liverpool 3, Norwich 1

Goal scorers: Liverpool (Mane 64′, Salah 67′, Diaz 81′), Norwich (Rashica 48′)

Shots: Liverpool 29, Norwich 6

Shots on target: Liverpool 8, Norwich 1

Possession: Liverpool 70%, Norwich 30%

3 things we learned – Liverpool vs Norwich

1. Strength in numbers: Jurgen Klopp is currently in possession of an embarrassment of riches in attack. Diogo Jota arrived last season to make the trio a quartet, and Luis Diaz was signed in January to round out the quintet (likely with an eye toward someone, or perhaps someones, leaving in the summer). On Saturday, though, Jota (12 Premier League goals this season) and Roberto Firmino (4 goals, 3 assists) were unavailable due to injuries, but it mattered very little in the end. It was simply a matter of time before Mane and Salah would do what they always do.

2. Alexander-Arnold’s absence stunts attack: Trent Alexander-Arnold was simply rested on Saturday, leaving Joe Gomez to do his best TAA impression at right back. Gomez had just as many chances to cross the ball — if not more, given how deep Norwich defended after their goal — and it was painfully obvious that Alexander-Arnold wasn’t the one on the far side whipping in brilliant balls. Liverpool are an incredibly cross-dependent side, therefore they struggled to create quality scoring chances over quantity (regular starting left back Andrew Robertson was on the bench, replaced by Konstantinos Tsimikas).

3. Norwich battle hard like always: At this point of the season, you are who you are, and the whole world sees it. Norwich are a hard-working side desperately trying to overcome a significant talent deficiency against 17 or 18 other sides in the Premier League, and though they have strong spells where they look capable of causing an upset, they oftentimes come up well short of the mark.

Man of the Match: Mohamed Salah – On another day, Salah

Liverpool vs Norwich highlights

Milot Roshica gives Norwich the lead off wicked deflection (goal video)

Sadio Mane turns acrobat to draw Liverpool level (goal video)

Mohamed Salah scores empty-netter from outside the box for 2-1 (goal video)

Luis Diaz lifts it over Gunn to put the game to bed (goal video)

Follow @AndyEdMLS