Manchester City vs Tottenham: Spurs will try to snap a three-game losing skid the hard way, against the defending Premier League champions, when they meet at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 pm ET, on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

The current slide represents the first troublesome spell for Antonio Conte as Tottenham manager, and it came at entirely the wrong time. With Manchester United, West Ham United and Arsenal all dropping points as a regular habit these days, the door was left wide open for Spurs to storm through and take charge of the top-four race. After all, they were the side that did the best business the only business ahead of the January transfer window closing. Spurs’ biggest problem has been, atypically for Conte, a poor defensive record, with eight goals conceded (and just two scored) in successive defeats to Chelsea, Southampton and Wolves.

As for Saturday’s opponent, Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 15 Premier League games (14W-1D-0L). Their lead in the title race is currently nine points, though Liverpool have played one less game thus far. Midweek UEFA Champions League action hardly forced them to break a sweat either, as they hammered Portuguese side Sporting CP to the tun of 5-0 on Tuesday (it was 4-0 at halftime). They also have the added motivation of seeking to avenge one of only two Premier League defeats this season, with the loss to Spurs coming back on the opening day of the season.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City vs Tottenham this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

OUT: Gabriel Jesus (undisclosed), Cole Palmer (undisclosed), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE), Jack Grealish (shin)

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Japhet Tanganga (knee), Oliver Skipp (groin)

How to watch Manchester City vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 12:30 pm Saturday

TV: NBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

