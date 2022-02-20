Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LEEDS — Leeds vs Manchester United at a packed Elland Road will be an epic clash between bitter rivals on Sunday (watch live, 9am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ) as the home fans will create a raucous atmosphere. STREAM LIVE LEEDS v MANCHESTER UNITED

This is the first clash at a full capacity Elland Road between these bitter rivals since Leeds returned to the Premier League after a 16-year absence, as the Yorkshire and Lancashire sides collide.

That will make the atmosphere even more ferocious and the hosts certainly need a big win to push them up the table and kick-start their season. Leeds are struggling for form as Marcelo Bielsa’s side have only won two of their last nine games, were hammered 3-0 at Everton last time out and are without a win in three. Going into this weekend they sit six points above the relegation zone and injuries to key players have massively hampered them this season. Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips have missed huge chunks of the season, while Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas are also out too. Jack Harrison, Raphinha and Dan James have been tasked with leading Leeds’ attacking threat and have done okay, but defensively they continue to struggle and only Norwich have conceded more goals than Leeds in the PL this season.

Manchester United aren’t in great form but they are hanging in there in the top four battle and beat Brighton 2-0 in midweek to boost their hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League. Interim head coach Ralf Rangnick has seen his side start games well but fade badly in recent weeks and he will be hoping a few early goals in this game will quiet down the home crowd and make things a little easier for his superstars to perform. With Cristiano Ronaldo back in the goals, Harry Maguire confirmed as United’s captain for the rest of the season and Paul Pogba back to full fitness, United are now expected to kick on and finish at least fourth in the table. Manchester United beat Leeds 5-1 in the opening game of the season (they have lost just once in their last 16 outings against Leeds) but a lot has changed since that win in August and the scoreline will be a lot closer this weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leeds vs Manchester United.

Leeds vs Manchester United live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright at Elland Road

FULL TIME: And breath. That game should be shown to anybody who ever asks: ‘what is the Premier League all about?’

GOALLL! Game. Set. Match. Anthony Elanga slots home after a magic Bruno Fernandes assist. Big big win for Man United.

10 minutes to go. Leeds are pushing hard to make it 3-3. What a game this has been.

GOALLLL! Fred smashes home at the near post to make it 3-2. United’s players are hit by objects. Anthony Elanga goes down but is okay to carry on. Chaos here. Utter chaos.

Dan James mistimes his header as Firpo whips in a superb cross.

Jadon Sancho squirms a shot just wide. There are 25 minutes to go. Elanga and Fred come on for Man United. Pogba and Lingard off.

GOALS!!!! Leeds have just scored twice in a minute. Rodrigo’s cross flew in from distance. Then Raphinha tapped home. This is crazy. Joe Gelhardt is causing chaos and almost made it 3-2.

🔥🔥🔥 ABSOLUTELY WILD SCENES here at Elland Road as Leeds score twice in a minute to make it 2-2! The home fans have gone absolutely bonkers!!! #LUFC 2-2 #MUFC #LEEMUN pic.twitter.com/mV8E6o9uT4 — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) February 20, 2022

SECOND HALF: Leeds have started the second half superbly. Raphinha and Gelhardt on at half time. The pitch is absolutely soaking and is having a big impact on this game.

WHAT. A. GOAL. Manchester United go up 2-0 in the pouring rain at Elland Road. #MyPLMorning 📺 @USA_Network and @Telemundo pic.twitter.com/iNRo3aNBg4 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 20, 2022

GOALLL! Leeds United 0-2 Manchester United. Bruno Fernandes heads home Jadon Sancho’s lovely dinked pass. Bruno gives it some to the Leeds fans behind the goal. United’s fans go wild in the away end. Big moment.

Six minutes of stoppage time at the end of the first half. Huge puddles on the pitch here. The rain is torrential. I’m sure all of these fans are really looking forward to their journey home today…

United score their first Premier League goal of the season from a corner. That was their 139th corner this season. What a time to get it.

🔥 ¡HAAAARRY MAGUIRREEEEE! 😎 El capitán inglés marca de cabeza en un tiro de esquina y pone en ventaja a @ManUtd 🔴 #LeedsUnited 0-1 #ManchesterUnited 📱 APP Telemundo Deportes ➡️ https://t.co/FtTc3ptDlc #LigaPremierTD pic.twitter.com/UHh9lDYLal — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) February 20, 2022

GOALLLL! Harry Maguire gives Manchester United the lead. The skipper heads home and celebrates in front of the Leeds fans. A few things are thrown at him. A red flare goes off in the away end. Manchester United lead. Elland Road stunned.

SAVE! Bruno Fernandes bends an effort towards the top corner but Meslier pushes away. It goes out for a corner.

Robin Koch is forced off after his whack on the head. Junior Firpo comes on and Leeds were forced into a reshuffle.

WHAT A MISS! Cristiano Ronaldo has to score. Paul Pogba danced past Forshaw and set up Ronaldo but Illan Meslier denies Ronaldo, who was just two yards out. What a chance for Man United to take the lead.

SAVE! David de Gea pushes away a shot from Forshaw, who had earlier rattled into a challenge on Sancho. Leeds are looking very lively.

Leeds are struggling to keep hold of the ball, but are snapping into challenges. Manchester United trying to stay calm in this cauldron. Scott McTominay clatters into Robin Koch, and the Leeds man is down with a head injury and he is bleeding. A lengthy stoppage here.

Paul Pogba has a low shot which Illan Meslier spills but then collects at the second attempt. Lot of water on the pitch here at Elland Road.

🔥🎶 SO SO LOUD 🔥🎶 Leeds United fans at Elland Road roaring “Marching on Together!” and simultaneous booing Manchester United as they walk out. Just listen to this atmosphere 🙌 #LUFC #LEEMUN #MUFC pic.twitter.com/diwD7q1xM4 — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) February 20, 2022

KICK OFF: We are off and Leeds have started really well. Jack Harrison smashes a shot just over after Klich played him in. So close for the hosts!

This is what it is all about. Cracking atmosphere. Rain hammering down. Wind swirling. Proper day for a proper rivalry.

🔥🔥🔥 WHAT AN ATMOSPHERE here at Elland Road! It is so so loud. Leeds United vs Manchester United. Yorkshire vs Lancashire. Wow. Live analysis and reaction + TV info, stream link for #LUFC v #MUFC ➡️ https://t.co/9HMZLvXvoA pic.twitter.com/VV6iHv0xsM — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) February 20, 2022

The booing has already started for the Manchester United players as they come out to warm up. The home fans are properly up for this. Almost two decades since they’ve seen their team take on their bitter rivals on home soil in the league. It is going to be louddddd today. Bring. It. On.

Welcome to a very soggy, wet and windy Elland Road! This place is buzzing. The first time in 19 years that Elland Road will have fans for a Premier League game between Leeds and Manchester United. They do not get along. At all.

👋⚪️🔴 Welcome to Elland Road for Leeds United vs Manchester United, a HUGE clash! It’s soggy, windy and the atmosphere is buzzing here in Yorkshire. This will be epic. I’ll have live analysis on #LUFC v #MUFC + stream link and more on #LEEMUN here ➡️ https://t.co/9HMZLvXvoA pic.twitter.com/KSSWDhA65P — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) February 20, 2022

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Liam Cooper (hamstring), Kalvin Phillips (hamstring), Leo Hjelde (knee), Patrick Bamford (foot), Stuart Dallas (unknown) 📋 One change to the #LUFC Starting XI, as Adam Forshaw comes in for Raphinha pic.twitter.com/ftGTUTF9xf — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 20, 2022

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Mason Greenwood (suspended), Edinson Cavani (groin/stomach problem) 🚨 The #LEEMUN team news has landed, Reds! 🔴#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 20, 2022

