USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner believes he can become the new starting goalkeeper at Arsenal when he arrives in north London this summer.

Turner, 27, has signed from the New England Revolution for a fee which could rise to $10 million and many believe the USMNT goalkeeper will be a back-up for Arsenal’s current No. 1 Aaron Ramsdale.

But the American goalkeeper doesn’t believe that. Not at all.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the new MLS season, Turner was asked about his move to Arsenal and cited his incredible rise from being a trialist in MLS to becoming the start for the USMNT over the last 18 months.

Turner plans to push Ramsdale all the way

“When I got my first chance with the national team, it was only as a No. 3,” Turner said. “No one ever really took me seriously, so I’m not going over there just to collect a check and ride off into the sunset. I’m going to push myself, I’m going to push Aaron and continue to help him get better and help myself get better.”

Turner is determined to push Ramsdale all the way, but he knows it is going to be tough.

Ramsdale, 23, arrived last summer from Sheffield United for a fee which could reach $40 million. He is a leading contender to be Arsenal’s player of the season and is pushing hard to become England’s number one goalkeeper.

Can he do it?

Turner will provide healthy competition to Ramsdale as he embarks on a dream move to the Premier League.

“You dream. You don’t really see a clear path of how it’s going to happen, but you just trust the work and trust your dream every single day, and continue to work hard, be self-aware, know what you need to work on, and listen to your coaches around you,” Turner said. “I understand that it’s really challenging to get your foot in the door, so it’s really hard to say no to not only the chance to go fulfil a dream, but also to go challenge myself at the highest level and play for one of the biggest, most recognisable brands in the world in Arsenal.”

After unexpectedly usurping Zack Steffen as the USMNT starter, all eyes will be on Turner to see if he can do the same at Arsenal.

Who are we to doubt him? He has made some incredible saves in MLS and with the USMNT and every time he has made the step up he’s handled it like a champ. Turner also provides something different to Ramsdale as he is a pure shot-stopper who has an incredible reach. Training and playing at Arsenal will see Turner improve with the ball at his feet, which is great news for the USMNT.

USMNT fans should also hope that Arsenal qualify for the Europa League (rather than the Champions League) as Turner will play in those games next season, plus the League Cup and FA Cup clashes, as he will get plenty of chances to showcase his talents.

