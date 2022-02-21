LEEDS — Manchester United beat Leeds United in an epic, pulsating clash at Elland Road as Ralf Rangnick’s side grabbed all three points after coughing up a 2-0 lead.

Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes put the Red Devils 2-0 up at half time in the pouring rain at a raucous Elland Road, then Leeds came flying back. Rodrigo and Raphinha both scored within a minute to make it 2-2 as all hell broke loose.

However, Manchester United took their chances in the closing stages as substitutes Fred and Anthony Elanga both scored to make it 4-2 and move Rangnick’s side on to 46 points as they sit in fourth place. Leeds have lost three of their last four and remain on 23 points, five points above the relegation zone.

Leeds vs Manchester United final score, stats

Leeds 2-4 Manchester United

Goals scored: Maguire 34′, Fernandes 45+5′, Rodrigo 53′, Raphinha 54′, Fred 70′, Elanga 88′

Shots: Leeds 16, Manchester United 15

Shots on target: Leeds 6, Manchester United 9

Possession: Leeds 55, Manchester United 45

Three things we learned from Leeds vs Manchester United

1. Chaos in the pouring rain: This was the Premier League at its absolute best. Man United raced into a lead. Leeds scored two goals in quick-succession to equalize. Then it was end-to-end for the final 20 minutes but the Red Devils won. The atmosphere at Elland Road was electric throughout, even though it boiled over as objects were thrown at several United players from the stands as they celebrated goals. The conditions added to the chaos as the wind swirled, rained poured down and shots flew in. This is a game which will be shown again and again to sum up the madness of the Premier League. It was beautifully nuts. Leeds played their part and could have easily won it, but injuries continue to hit them hard and Marcelo Bielsa’s boys dug deep to get back in the game. Leeds and Manchester United on their own are crazy teams. Put them both together in horrendous conditions at a fired-up stadium and this is what happens.

2. United’s stars dazzle when needed: At different points of this game United’s star man did enough to get the win. Maguire headed home. Sancho set up Bruno Fernandes. Bruno set up Elanga to score. Pogba took control of stages of the game. When this team clicks for a full 90 minutes it will be wonderful to watch, but it just doesn’t happen enough. United chucked away a 2-0 lead and were lucky to not go 3-2 down. However, they did enough to get a win which keeps their top four hopes on track. For now. They needed this after Arsenal and Tottenham won over the weekend. Somehow, they got it done. They have four points more than West Ham and Arsenal but have played three games more than the Gunners and they will need all of their stars to shine for the rest of the season if they’re going to qualify for the Champions League.

3. How did McTominay stay on the pitch? Scott McTominay clattered into so many rash challenges and somehow stayed on the pitch. He was booked but on about five occasions he was penalized for bookable offences but no yellow card was given. Bruno Fernandes was clattered on numerous occasions and nine yellow cards were dished out. More should have been handed out as this game became dangerous. It had so many flash points as players squared up, objects flew in from the crowd and both of the coaches had to calm their players down. After such a long time without this game in the PL at a full Elland Road, it delivered the passion we all knew it had. How it ended with no red cards is a mystery.

Man of the Match: Bruno Fernandes – Goal, amazing assist and wound Leeds up (their players and their fans) all game long. Thrived on the chaos.

Hosts fly out of the traps

Roared on by their incredible home support, Leeds started well and should have taken the lead. Mateusz Klich clipped a lovely ball over the top for Jack Harrison, but he lashed his shot wide.

Jadon Sancho overhit a cross for Cristiano Ronaldo as United tried to create chances, as Bruno Fernandes complained about some hefty challenges on him from Leeds.

Adam Forshaw smashed a shot on goal which David de Gea pushed away, as the Leeds midfielder rattled into challenges and fired up the home crowd.

Paul Pogba then danced past Forshaw and set up Ronaldo, who was just two yards out, but Illan Meslier somehow denied him as Manchester United missed a glorious chances.

Maguire heads home, Bruno doubles lead

Robin Koch was then forced off after his earlier whack on the head, as Junior Firpo came on and Leeds were forced into a defensive reshuffle. Bruno Fernandes had a shot pushed away by Meslier and it went out for a corner, and that is when United took the lead.

Luke Shaw’s corner was headed home by Maguire as he celebrated in front of the Leeds fans and a red flare went off in the away end.

Klich had a few decent runs for Leeds but they couldn’t make the most of those counters in the atrocious conditions, while Man United doubled their lead in first half stoppage time. Sancho dinked a lovely pass into the six yard box and Fernandes headed home as Elland Road was silenced.

Leeds brought on Raphinha and Gelhardt at half time and they had an immediate impact.

Leeds launch amazing comeback

In the space of two minutes Leeds scored twice. First, Rodrigo’s cross from distance flew over De Gea and into the far top corner. Then seconds later it was 2-2 as a cross to the back post from James was finished off by Raphinha.

Leeds were well on top at that point, cutting United apart time and time again in central midfield.

James had a chance to make it 3-2 to Leeds then Fred, who had only just come on as a sub, smashed home at the near post to put Manchester United 3-2 up.

Substitutes Fred, Elanga win it

United’s players had objects thrown at them in the aftermath of their third goal, as all hell broke loose at Elland Road.

Leeds had chances to equalize through James and Klich but they rushed their efforts, while another substitute, Elanga, should have put Man United 4-2 up.

Soon after Elanga did, as he finished off a fine assist from Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United’s superior quality finally shone through in the swamp-like conditions at Elland Road.

