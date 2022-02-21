Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If it’s the 2021-22 Premier League standings you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

But be warned, these standings will get very weird on a weekly basis.

With Manchester City the favorites to win the Premier League title, Liverpool and Chelsea are trying their best to remain contenders this season.

The top-four situation is very intriguing, and will be bonkers for the rest of this season.

Who will finish in the top four?

Both Manchester United and Tottenham have had plenty of problems early in the campaign but are back in the discussion, while West Ham United and Arsenal look well-equipped to push them all the way in the top four battle.

Could the likes of Wolves, Brighton, or Aston Villa push for a European place this season too? Can Leicester City rebound from a poor first half of the season?

Like we said, this is madness and this season in particular things are very tight as soon as you get outside the top four. How close are the current bottom three to the ones who will be relegated come May?

Relegation situation

Newcastle United, Burnley, and Norwich City all had slow starts, while new boys Watford and Brentford are also struggling a little as their Honeymoon period is well and truly over.

Below you will find the latest Premier League standings, which we will update throughout the 2021-22 season.

Premier League standings – After Matchweek 23

