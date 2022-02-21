Wolves beat Leicester City 2-1 at Molineux to boost their top four hopes and pile more misery on Brendan Rodgers’ side.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Bruno Lage’s men took the lead through Ruben Neves but Ademola Lookman equalized as Leicester fought back and created chances throughout as they dominated possession.

However, Wolves won it in the second half as Daniel Podence smashed home a beauty to boost their unlikely top four hopes as they have 40 points after 24 games. Leicester have 27 points and remain in the bottom half of the table.

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

Latest Premier League news Premier League schedule: How to watch, stream link, recaps, video highlights USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner: I can become Arsenal’s number one Manchester United edge Leeds in epic clash

Wolves vs Leicester final score, stats

Wolves 2-1 Leicester

Goals scored: Neves 9′, Lookman 41′, Podence 66′

Shots: Wolves 11, Leicester City 17

Shots on target: Wolves 3, Leicester City 7

Possession: Wolves 35, Leicester City 65

3 things we learned – Wolves vs Leicester

1. Top-four not so far away from Wolves: Not only are Wolves within six points of the top-four after being Leicester, but they’re beginning to rival the quality of the other, more established sides in the chase. While Manchester City choke the life out of teams through possession and own the league’s best defensive record as a result, there’s not a better side in the Premier League when it comes to the actual act of defending, individually and collectively, than Wolves. Bruno Lage’s side simply doesn’t make mistakes, nor does it miss assignments or rotations, and that gives them a shot at three points every time they take the field, no matter the opponent.

2. Two counter-attacking sides make for thrilling affair: The vast majority of what Wolves want to do in possession involves quickly transitioning from defending to attacking down the wings. Though Leicester haven’t typically been a wing-reliant side in the past, the current iteration of the Foxes — lacking an identity and talisman, as they are — took what Wolves gave them and turned the game into a track meet. Given the quality on either side, it’s no wonder the game was superb to the final whistle.

3. Raul Jimenez re-finding form at the right time: It’s something to keep an eye on, as Wolves make their end-of-season push to finish as high as they can — Jimenez is looking sharper and more dangerous by the game. He’s got two goals and an assist in his last four Premier League appearances after a difficult first half of the season. With the defense and midfield long established and entrenched, the role of goal-scorer is the one left to fill.

Wolves clinical

Youri Tielemans should have scored early on as Ademola Lookman found him on the edge of the box but he slotted wide.

Wolves made Leicester pay for that miss as Ruben Neves fired home to make it 1-0.

Jose Sa pushed away a Tielemans effort from range to keep Wolves ahead, then denied an effort from Patson Daka.

Leicester show fight, but it’s not enough

Lookman equalized in the first half as Leicester continued to show fight.

In the second half Wolves regained the lead as Daniel Podence made it 2-1 with a low strike past Kasper Schmeichel.

Tielemans went close to equalizing in stoppage time but Sa pushed away his effort, as Wolves hung on for yet another win.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports