Chelsea vs Lille: The defending European champions will continue their defense of the crown in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 at Stamford Bridge (Tuesday, kickoff, live 3pm ET).

The Blues breezed through the group stage for the most part, picking up 13 points from six games and finishing eight points clear of 3rd-place Zenit St. Petersburg. They were, however, two points worse off than Group H winners Juventus. Chelsea failed to beat Zenit on the final day of the group stage, sending them into the runners-up pot for the round of 16 draw. The draw was kind to Chelsea, though, as they were handed reigning Ligue 1 champions not named Paris Saint-Germain for a change.

Lille finished top of Group G with 11 points from six games, holding off Red Bull Salzburg on the final day. Canadian striker Jonathan David bagged three goals during the group stage (to go with another dozen in Ligue 1 this season), as he continues to blossom as one of the best young strikers in the world. At the age of 22, David has already scored 55 league goals in Europe (two seasons in Belgium and nearly two in France). Aside from David’s continues ascent to highly coveted Premier League transfer target, not much has gone right for Lille this season. The defending champions sit 11th in the table after 25 games, 23 points off the pace of PSG, though the gap to the European places (top four) is just five points.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Lille.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Reece James (thigh), Ben Chilwell (knee), Callum Hudson-Odoi (knock)

USMNT winger Christian Pulisic figures to be in line for a start after going 90 minutes in each of Chelsea’s last two games, against Palmeiras at the Club World Cup and against Crystal Palace in the Premier League last weekend.

Lille team news, injuries, lineup options

Lille have a mostly fully fit squad for the trip to west London, so USMNT winger Tim Weah is on the bench the start. Weah has started three of Lille’s last four Ligue 1 games since returning from a thigh injury, but he is yet to score a goal or tally an assist since returning. The 22-year-old played 63 minutes in Lille’s scoreless draw with 19th-place Metz on Friday.

Chelsea (-350) | Lille (+1000) | Draw (+420)

How to watch Inter Chelsea vs Lille live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Tuesday

TV Channel: CBS

Online: Stream via Paramount+

