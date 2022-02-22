Juventus fear that USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie suffered a fractured ankle in the side’s 1-1 UEFA Champions League draw with Villarreal on Tuesday, according to a report from Italian journalist Giovanni Albanese.

McKennie was putting the finishing touches on yet another strong performance in the 80th minute when he was cut down from the side by Pervis Estupiñan. Estupiñan’s knee clattered into the outside of McKennie’s left ankle, trapping the USMNT star’s foot underneath (pointing outward) as the force of Estupiñan’s knee pushed inward. Weston McKennie was immediately subbed off, but the 23-year-old first had to hobble his way around the field with the help of a physio, without putting any weight on his left leg.

Weston McKennie came off w/ an ankle injury suffered during this rough challenge from Pervis Estupinan. Would expect him to miss a few matches during Juve’s busy upcoming schedule. Here’s hoping he can recover in time for the big March #USMNT qualifiers, which are a month away. pic.twitter.com/IKXdRmRWqi — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) February 22, 2022

Albanese’s report translates to: Immediate x-rays of the foot for McKennie: the fracture is feared.”

Whether or not the ankle is fractured, Weston McKennie appears likely to miss some time, for Juventus and the USMNT, which immediately puts the March international window — the final three games of 2022 World Cup qualifying — now just five weeks away, in jeopardy. The USMNT sits 2nd in the Octagonal, four points behind leaders Canada and four ahead of 4th-place Panama. The top three qualify automatically, while the 4th-place finisher goes to the inter-confederation playoffs to face a side from Asia in June.

The Yanks will travel to Mexico City to face El Tri inside Estadio Azteca, followed by their final home game against Panama, and finally a trip to 5th-place Costa Rica. A victory over Panama and a draw with Costa Rica would see the USMNT secure a top-three finish, no matter what happens in Mexico.

