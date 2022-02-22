Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Juventus and USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie suffered a fractured foot in the side’s 1-1 UEFA Champions League draw with Villarreal, according to multiple reports out of Italy on Tuesday.

[ MORE: Pulisic, Havertz fire Chelsea ahead; McKennie injured in Juve draw ]

McKennie was putting the finishing touches on yet another strong performance in the 80th minute when he was cut down from the side by Pervis Estupiñan. Estupiñan’s knee clattered into the outside of McKennie’s left ankle, trapping the USMNT star’s foot underneath (pointing outward) as the force of Estupiñan’s knee pushed inward. Weston McKennie was immediately subbed off, but the 23-year-old first had to hobble his way around the field with the help of a physio, without putting any weight on his left side.

Weston McKennie came off w/ an ankle injury suffered during this rough challenge from Pervis Estupinan. Would expect him to miss a few matches during Juve’s busy upcoming schedule. Here’s hoping he can recover in time for the big March #USMNT qualifiers, which are a month away. pic.twitter.com/IKXdRmRWqi — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) February 22, 2022

According to details reported by Fabrizio Romano, McKennie broke two metatarsals in his left foot.

Juventus and USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie has suffered the rupture of 2d and 3d metatarsal of his left foot, after tonight injury vs Villarreal. ⚠️🇺🇸 #UCL @CBSSportsGolazo Bad news for Juventus and United States national team. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 22, 2022

According to an additional report from Paul Tenorio, Weston McKennie is initially expected to miss 8-12 weeks, roughly 2-3 months.

Source confirms this to me. Initial thought is McKennie will be out 8-12 weeks. #USMNT https://t.co/aL1WxbGgZh — Paul Tenorio (@PaulTenorio) February 22, 2022

[ MORE: UEFA consider moving Champions League final from Russia ]

As we await official confirmation and further details, it’s clear that Weston McKennie will miss a significant chunk of time, for Juventus and the USMNT, which immediately puts the March international window — the final three games of 2022 World Cup qualifying — now just five weeks away, almost certainly out of question. The USMNT sits 2nd in the Octagonal, four points behind leaders Canada and four ahead of 4th-place Panama. The top three qualify automatically, while the 4th-place finisher goes to the inter-confederation playoffs to face a side from Asia in June.

The Yanks will travel to Mexico City to face El Tri inside Estadio Azteca, followed by their final home game against Panama, and finally a trip to 5th-place Costa Rica. A victory over Panama and a draw with Costa Rica would see the USMNT secure a top-three finish, no matter what happens in Mexico.

Follow @AndyEdMLS