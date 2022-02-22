UEFA consider moving Champions League final from Russia

By Feb 22, 2022, 10:34 AM EST
UEFA are considering moving the UEFA Champions League final in May from Saint Petersburg due to the current situation between Russia and Ukraine.

According to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, European soccer’s governing body are assessing whether or not to move the final which is due to take place at the Gazprom Arena on May 28, 2022.

After Russia’s president Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of two breakaway regions in Ukraine, Donetsk and Luhansk, Ukraine is considering breaking off diplomatic ties with Russia.

The growing threat of conflict between Russia and Ukraine has left UEFA with a big decision to make about the Champions League final.

What is the latest?

Here is more information from Sky:

“UEFA is considering moving this season’s Champions League final away from St Petersburg in response to the threat of conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The governing body has previously been able to move prestigious events at short notice, including the previous two Champions League finals.

“The 2021 final – which saw Chelsea defeat Manchester City – was also set to be played in Saint Petersburg, but was eventually played in Porto due to Covid travel restrictions. Covid also saw the 2020 final moved from Istanbul to Lisbon, where Bayern Munich beat Paris Saint-Germain.”

“Wembley would be a possible alternative venue if Saint Petersburg is stripped of hosting rights, although the English Football League play-offs are due to be played there on the same weekend.”

Calls for Russia to be stripped of showpiece final grow

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called for UEFA to strip Russia of being able to host the showpiece event.

“It is inconceivable that major international football tournaments can take place in Russia after the invasion of a sovereign country,” Johnson said.

UEFA have moved the last few Champions League finals at short notice due to COVID-19 and it will be fairly easy for them to switch this final too.

They will keep a close eye on the situation and see how things develop but it seems very unlikely that unless the situation changes drastically between now and April, the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League final will not be played in Saint Petersburg.