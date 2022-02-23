Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United: The Devils will try to ride the wave of momentum when they visit Los Rojiblancos in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 (Wednesday, kickoff, live 3pm ET).

Back-to-back victories over Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United have seen Manchester United break out of they New Year scoring slump (they scored multiple goals just twice in their first eight games of the calendar year – all competitions) with six in two games. Even more encouraging for Man United is the fact that six different players — including Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba — scored the six goals. Perhaps Ralf Rangnick’s ideas are beginning to take hold with the players, leading to more scoring changes and, ultimately, more goals.

The reigning Spanish champions are (not) enjoying a harsh come-back-to-earth season, as they sit 5th in the table after 25 games, behind Barcelona, who have a game in hand, on tiebreaker in the race for top-four and UEFA Champions League qualification. Luis Suarez and Angel Correa are carrying a considerable load at one end of the field, but it’s the defense which has let Diego Simeone down massively after years utter dominance. The 34 goals conceded by Atletico Madrid this season is already nine more than they conceded all of last season, in 13 more games.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United.

Atletico Madrid team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Antoine Griezmann (thigh), Daniel Wass (knee), Matheus Cunha (knee)

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Edinson Cavani (groin), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE), Tom Heaton (groin)

Atletico Madrid (+150) | Manchester United (+200) | Draw (+210)

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday

TV Channel: CBS

Online: Stream via Paramount+

