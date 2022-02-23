Burnley vs Tottenham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream link

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Burnley vs Tottenham: Four days after knocking off Premier League leaders Manchester City, Spurs will expect nothing less than three points from their trip to Turf Moor on Wednesday (Watch live at 2:30 pm ET, on Peacock Premium).

BURNLEY vs TOTTENHAM STREAM LIVE

Saturday’s triumph, which completed the season double for Tottenham over the defending champions, came from seemingly nowhere, with Spurs having lost three straight (to Chelsea, Southampton and Wolves). It was the kind of inspired performance that Antonio Conte was hired to pull out of a squad that spent the better part of two years facing near-constant negativity and regression. Harry Kane scored twice, giving him six goal in his last eight appearances (all competitions), looking like the complete play-making center forward of recent seasons.

On the other side, Burnley picked up a surprise victory over their own last weekend, as the Clarets hammered 9th-place Burnley to the tune of 3-0. The victory snapped an 11-game winless skid for Burnley, who still managed to grind out seven points during the span. The gap between Burnley and 17th-place Newcastle United is now just five points, as the Clarets have two games in hand on most sides currently above them in the table.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Burnley vs Tottenham this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Burnley team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Maxwel Cornet (achilles), James Tarkowski (illness), Wout Weghorst (hip), Charlie Taylor (foot), Ashley Westwood (illness) | OUT: Matej Vydra (hernia), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf)

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Sergio Reguilon (COVID-19), Oliver Skipp (groin), Japhet Tanganga (knee)

How to watch Burnley vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 2:30 pm ET Wednesday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

