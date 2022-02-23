Liverpool surged past Leeds United to secure their sixth-straight Premier League win as they moved just three points behind leaders Manchester City.

The Premier League title race is fully on.

Mohamed Salah scored two penalty kicks in the first half, which were sandwiched in-between a fine goal from Joel Matip.

Late in the second half Sadio Mane scored twice and Virgil van Dijk nodded home from a corner to put extra gloss on the scoreline as Liverpool beat Leeds 6-0.

The win moves Liverpool on to 60 points from 26 games, as they are three points behind Manchester City and have played the same number of games but now have a four-goal advantage on goal difference. Leeds have now gone five games without a win and have lost three on the trot, as they have 23 points and are three points above the drop zone.

Liverpool vs Leeds final score, stats

Liverpool 6-0 Leeds

Goals scored: Salah 15′, Matip 30′, Salah 35′, Mane 80′, Mane 90′, Van Dijk 90+2′

Shots: Liverpool 23, Leeds 3

Shots on target: Liverpool 15, Leeds 2

Possession: Liverpool 65, Leeds 35

Three things we learned from Liverpool vs Leeds

1. Ruthless Liverpool in 2nd gear: They hardly had to work for this 6-0 win. Think about that. Liverpool were at ease and were able to rest up ahead of the League Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday. Klopp even gave Salah and Mane a full 90 minutes and Liverpool’s rhythm was sublime throughout. They are so clinical and comfortable in everything they do right now. They also had a bit of a rest ahead of the League Cup final. Watch out, Chelsea.

2. Injury-hit Leeds start well, then unravel: Marcelo Bielsa’s side caused Liverpool a few issues early on as Dan James almost caught out Alisson, but after that fast start they faded badly. An unprecedented run of injuries have hit them hard, especially at center back, and after their draining defeat at home to Manchester United on Sunday, Leeds were totally out of gas at the end of the game and made sloppy mistakes throughout. They have now conceded 16 goals in their last four games. After Burnley won against Tottenham in midweek, Leeds are now in a real relegation scrap.

3. Luis Diaz slots in seamlessly: The Brazilian winger looks like he has played at Liverpool for five years. It has been less than four weeks. Diaz almost scored a beauty early on and his presence opened up space for Mane and Salah to exploit. It looks like Liverpool have once again found another gem (see: Jota, Diogo) who can slot in for Mane, Firmino or Salah whenever they are needed. Diaz has hit the ground running. Hard.

Man of the Match: Sadio Mane – Scored twice late on and just never stopped trying to get behind Leeds’ defense. A constant threat.

Leeds start well

Liverpool launched a rapid counter early on as Luis Diaz cuts inside but his goalbound effort hit Sadio Mane and was blocked.

At the other end Alisson made a big mistake as Dan James caught him in possession, but the Leeds forward couldn’t make the most of it as Joel Matip was on hand to clear the ball.

Reds surge ahead

Stuart Dallas then conceded a penalty kick as his outstretched arm blocked Andy Robertson’s cross, as Salah slotted home the penalty kick with ease.

Raphinha had the ball in the net at the other end but he was offside, then Liverpool ran riot.

Matip strode forward from the back and played a give-and-go with Salah before the center back dinked home. Then Mane broke free and was taken out by Luke Ayling as a penalty kick was awarded, which Salah slotted home.

‘The Egyptian King’ almost sealed his hat trick before the break as he dinked the ball over Illan Meslier but his effort was cleared off the line.

Late goal glut at Anfield

In the second half Leeds had a few chances on the break but Liverpool eased to victory, as Salah curled a shot on goal as he searched for a hat trick and Salah then slotted an effort over after good work from Curtis Jones.

Sadio Mane scored twice late on and Virgil van Dijk headed home a sixth Liverpool goal in stoppage time to rub salt further into Leeds’ wounds.

Liverpool have closed the gap on Manchester City to just three points.

