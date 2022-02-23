Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2021-22 Premier League schedule is here, and below are details on how to watch all of the fixtures in the USA.

You can watch the entire Premier League schedule across USA Network, Peacock and our family of channels.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League on USA Network ]

Your weekends between August 2021 and May 2022 are sorted.

As Premier League fans, you’re looking for a few things for your club: opening day, final day, Boxing Day and when your derby games are.

All of that info on the Premier League fixtures is below, plus the full fixture list as you can watch all 380 games live across our platforms here at NBC Sports, while other shows such as Premier League Goal Rush (10am ET on Saturday’s) will also be available on Peacock Premium.

[ WATCH: Premier League on NBC Sports in the USA ]

Can reigning champions Manchester City defend their crown? Or will the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea put up a fight for the title this season? What about Manchester United, Tottenham, Arsenal and West Ham, can they break into the top four?

Also, new boys Norwich City, Watford and Brentford have all added plenty to the PL, as there are so many intriguing storylines swirling, plus fans have returned to full stadiums for the 2021-22 season.

[ MORE: Sign up for Peacock Premium ]

Premier League coverage will be available on Peacock Premium. Viewers can sign up at peacocktv.com. Peacock is currently available across devices, details here. Peacock Premium is included at no additional cost for Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers and Cox Contour customers.

Premier League games on NBC and USA Network will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs.

[ VIDEO: Premier League analysis ]

Coverage will be streamed via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The NBC Sports app is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Below is the Premier League schedule in full, with dates and times subject to change as the broadcast schedule in the UK is confirmed in the coming months.

Premier League live! Schedule, dates, fixtures, how to watch in USA, Peacock

All games kick off at 10am ET unless otherwise stated

Re-arranged games

Wednesday 23 February

2:30pm: Burnley vs Spurs – Watch live on Peacock Premium

2:30pm: Watford vs Crystal Palace – Watch live on Peacock Premium

2:45pm: Liverpool vs Leeds United – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Thursday 24 February

2:45pm: Arsenal vs Wolves – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Matchweek 27

Friday 25 February

3pm: Southampton v Norwich – USA Network

Saturday 26 February

7:30am: Leeds v Spurs – USA Network

Man Utd v Watford – USA Network

Brentford v Newcastle – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Brighton v Aston Villa – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Crystal Palace v Burnley – Watch live on Peacock Premium

12:30pm: Everton v Man City – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Sunday 27 February

9am: West Ham v Wolves – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Start of 2021-22 season: Matchweek 1

Friday 13 August

Brentford 1-1 Arsenal – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 14 August

Man Utd 5-1 Leeds – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester City 1-0 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Everton 3-1 Southampton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley 1-2 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Watford 3-2 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Norwich City 0-3 Liverpool – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 15 August

Newcastle 2-4 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 1-0 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 2

Saturday 21 August

Liverpool 2-0 Burnley – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 5-0 Norwich City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 0-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds 2-2 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brighton 2-0 Watford – NBC/Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 22 August

Southampton 1-1 Man Utd – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 0-1 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 23 August

West Ham 4-1 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 3

Saturday 28 August

Man City 5-0 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brighton 0-2 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 1-1 Brentford – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Newcastle 2-2 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Norwich City 1-2 Leicester City – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 2-2 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea – NBC/Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 29 August

Burnley 1-1 Leeds – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 1-0 Watford – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 0-1 Man Utd – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 4

Saturday 11 September

Crystal Palace 3-0 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 1-0 Norwich City – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brentford 0-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester City 0-1 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man Utd 4-1 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Southampton 0-0 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Watford 0-2 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 3-0 Aston Villa – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 12 September

Leeds 0-3 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 13 September

Everton 3-1 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 5

Friday 17 September

Newcastle 1-1 Leeds — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 18 September

Wolves 0-2 Brentford — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley 0-1 Arsenal — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 0-0 Southampton — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Norwich City 1-3 Watford — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 3-0 Everton — NBC — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 19 September

West Ham 1-2 Man Utd — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brighton 2-1 Leicester City — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 0-3 Chelsea — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 6

Saturday 25 September

Chelsea 0-1 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man Utd 0-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Everton 2-2 Norwich City – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds 1-2 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester City 2-2 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Watford 1-1 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brentford 3-3 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 26 September

Southampton 0-1 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 3-1 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 27 September

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 7

Saturday 2 October

Man Utd 1-1 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds 1-0 Watford – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 3-1 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley 0-0 Norwich City – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 2-1 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brighton 0-0 Arsenal – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 3 October

Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 2-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 1-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 2-2 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 8

Saturday 16 October

Watford 0-5 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 2-3 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester City 4-2 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 2-0 Burnley – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Norwich City 0-0 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Southampton 1-0 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brentford 0-1 Chelsea – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 17 October

Everton 0-1 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Newcastle 2-3 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 18 October

Arsenal 2-2 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 9

Friday 22 October

Arsenal 3-1 Aston Villa – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 23 October

Chelsea 7-0 Norwich City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Everton 2-5 Watford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds 1-1 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Southampton 2-2 Burnley – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brighton 1-4 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 24 October

Brentford 1-2 Leicester City – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 1-0 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man Utd 0-5 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 10

Saturday 30 October

Leicester City 0-2 Arsenal – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 2-2 Brighton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 0-2 Crystal Palace – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley 3-1 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Newcastle 0-3 Chelsea – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Watford 0-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 0-3 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 31 October

Norwich City 1-2 Leeds – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 1-4 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 1 November

Wolves 2-1 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 11

Friday 5 November

Southampton 1-0 Aston Villa — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 6 November

Man Utd 0-2 Man City — NBCSN / FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brentford 1-2 Norwich City — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 1-1 Burnley — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 2-0 Wolves — NBCSN / FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brighton 1-1 Newcastle — NBC / FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 7 November

Arsenal 1-0 Watford — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Everton 0-0 Spurs — NBCSN / NBCSports.com

Leeds 1-1 Leicester City — FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 3-2 Liverpool — NBCSN / FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 12

Saturday 20 November

Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea — NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 2-0 Brighton — NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 1-0 West Ham — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley 3-3 Crystal Palace — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Newcastle 3-3 Brentford — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Norwich City 2-1 Southampton — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Watford 4-1 Man Utd — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal — NBC — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 21 November

Man City 3-0 Everton — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 2-1 Leeds — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 13

Saturday 27 November

Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Norwich City 0-0 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 4-0 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 1-2 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brighton 0-0 Leeds – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 28 November

Brentford 1-0 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley v Spurs – POSTPONED – Watch on Peacock Premium

Leicester City 4-2 Watford – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 2-1 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 14

Tuesday 30 November

Newcastle 1-1 Norwich City – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds 1-0 Crystal Palace – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wednesday 1 December

Southampton 2-2 Leicester City – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 1-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 0-0 Burnley – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Watford 1-2 Chelsea – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 1-2 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Everton 1-4 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Thursday 2 December

Spurs 2-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man Utd v Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 15

Saturday 4 December

West Ham 3-2 Chelsea – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Newcastle 1-0 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Southampton 1-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 0-1 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Watford 1-3 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 5 December

Leeds 2-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man Utd 1-0 Crystal Palace – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 3-0 Norwich City – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 6 December

Everton 2-1 Arsenal – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 16

Friday 10 December

Brentford 2-1 Watford – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 11 December

Man City 1-0 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 3-0 Southampton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 3-2 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 1-0 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Norwich City 0-1 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 12 December

POSTPONED: Brighton v Spurs – NBCSN – POSTPONED

Burnley 0-0 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester City 4-0 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 3-1 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 17

Tuesday 14 December

Brentford vs Man Utd – POSTPONED

Norwich City 0-2 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 7-0 Leeds – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wednesday 15 December

Brighton 0-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley vs Watford – POSTPONED

Crystal Palace 2-2 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 2-0 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Thursday 16 December

Leicester City vs Spurs – POSTPONED

Chelsea 1-1 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 18

Saturday 18 December

Manchester United vs Brighton – POSTPONED

Aston Villa v Burnley – NBCSN – POSTPONED

Southampton v Brentford – POSTPONED

Watford v Crystal Palace – POSTPONED

West Ham v Norwich City – POSTPONED

Leeds 1-4 Arsenal – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 19 December

Everton v Leicester City – POSTPONED

Newcastle 0-4 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 0-0 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 2-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 19

Sunday 26 December – Boxing Day!

Spurs 3-0 Crystal Palace – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Man City 6-3 Leicester City – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Norwich City 0-5 Arsenal – WATCH FULL REPLAY

West Ham 2-3 Southampton – NBCSN – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea – NBC – WATCH LIVE

3pm: Brighton v Brentford – NBCSN – WATCH LIVE

Liverpool v Leeds – NBCSN – POSTPONED

Wolves v Watford – USA Network – POSTPONED

Burnley v Everton – NBCSN – POSTPONED

Monday 27 December

Newcastle 1-1 Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Matchweek 20

Tuesday 28 December

Southampton 1-1 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 3-0 Norwich – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Watford 1-4 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester 1-0 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal v Wolves – NBCSN – POSTPONED

Leeds v Aston Villa – NBCSN – POSTPONED



Wednesday 29 December

Chelsea 1-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brentford 0-1 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Thursday 30 December

Everton v Newcastle – Peacock – POSTPONED

Man Utd 3-1 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 21

Saturday 1 January

Arsenal 1-2 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Watford 0-1 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 2-3 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester v Norwich – Peacock – POSTPONED

Sunday 2 January

Brentford 2-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Everton 2-3 Brighton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds 3-1 Burnley – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Southampton v Newcastle – Peacock – POSTPONED

Monday 3 January

Man Utd 0-1 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Re-arranged games

Tuesday 11 January

Southampton 4-1 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Everton vs Leicester City – POSTPONED

Wednesday 12 January

West Ham 2-0 Norwich City – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 22

Friday 14 January

Brighton 1-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 15 January

Man City 1-0 Chelsea – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Newcastle 1-1 Watford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Norwich 2-1 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 3-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 2-2 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley v Leicester – POSTPONED

Sunday 16 January

Liverpool 3-0 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 2-3 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs v Arsenal – POSTPONED

Re-arranged games

Tuesday 18 January

2:30pm ET: Burnley vs Watford – POSTPONED

Brighton 1-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wednesday 19 January

Leicester City 2-3 Tottenham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brentford 1-3 Man United – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 23

Friday 21 January

Watford 0-3 Norwich – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 22 January

Everton 0-1 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brentford 1-2 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds 0-1 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man Utd 1-0 West Ham – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Southampton 1-1 Man City – NBC/Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 23 January

Arsenal 0-0 Burnley – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester 1-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 1-3 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 2-0 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Re-arranged game

Saturday 5 February

Burnley 0-0 Watford – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 24

Tuesday 8 February

Newcastle 3-1 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 1-0 Watford – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley 1-1 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wednesday 9 February

Man City 2-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Norwich 1-1 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 2-3 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 3-3 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Thursday 10 February

Wolves 0-1 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 2-0 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 25

Saturday 12 February

Man Utd 1-1 Southampton – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Brentford 0-0 Crystal Palace – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Everton 3-0 Leeds – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Watford 0-2 Brighton – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Norwich 0-4 Man City – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAY



Sunday 13 February

Newcastle 1-0 Aston Villa – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Burnley 0-1 Liverpool – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Spurs 0-2 Wolves – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Leicester 2-2 West Ham – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Re-arranged game

Tuesday 15 February

Man Utd 2-0 Brighton – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Matchweek 26

Saturday 19 February

West Ham 1-1 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 2-1 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 0-1 Watford – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brighton 0-3 Burnley – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 3-1 Norwich – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Southampton 2-0 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 2-3 Spurs – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 20 February

Leeds 2-4 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 2-1 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Re-arranged games

Wednesday 23 February

2:30pm: Burnley vs Spurs – Watch live on Peacock Premium

2:30pm: Watford vs Crystal Palace – Watch live on Peacock Premium

2:45pm: Liverpool vs Leeds United – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Thursday 24 February

2:45pm: Arsenal vs Wolves – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Matchweek 27

Friday 25 February

3pm: Southampton v Norwich – USA Network

Saturday 26 February

7:30am: Leeds v Spurs – USA Network

Man Utd v Watford – USA Network

Brentford v Newcastle – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Brighton v Aston Villa – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Crystal Palace v Burnley – Watch live on Peacock Premium

12:30pm: Everton v Man City – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Sunday 27 February

9am: West Ham v Wolves – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Matchweek 28

Saturday 5 March

7:30am: Leicester v Leeds

Aston Villa v Southampton

Burnley v Chelsea

Newcastle v Brighton

Norwich v Brentford

Wolves v Crystal Palace

12:30pm: Liverpool v West Ham

Sunday 6 March

9am: Watford v Arsenal

11:30am: Man City v Man Utd

Monday 7 March

3pm: Spurs v Everton

Re-arranged games

Thursday 10 March

2:30pm: Southampton v Newcastle

2:30pm: Wolves v Watford

2:45pm: Leeds v Aston Villa

Matchweek 29

Saturday 12 March

7:30am: Brighton v Liverpool

Brentford v Burnley

12:30pm: Man Utd v Spurs

Sunday 13 March

10am: Everton v Wolves

10am: Leeds v Norwich

10am: Southampton v Watford

10am: Chelsea v Newcastle

10am: West Ham v Aston Villa

12:30pm: Arsenal v Leicester

Monday 14 March

4pm: Crystal Palace v Man City

Re-arranged games

Wednesday 16 March

3:30pm: Brighton v Spurs

4:15pm: Arsenal v Liverpool

Thursday 17 March

3:45pm: Everton v Newcastle

Matchweek 30

Friday 18 March

4pm: Wolves v Leeds

Saturday 19 March

8:30am: Aston Villa v Arsenal

11am: Leicester v Brentford

11am: Man City v Brighton

11am: Newcastle v Crystal Palace

11am: Norwich v Chelsea

11am: Watford v Everton

1:30pm: Burnley v Southampton

Sunday 20 March

10am: Spurs v West Ham

12:30pm Liverpool v Man Utd

Saturday 2 April

Brighton v Norwich

Burnley v Man City

Chelsea v Brentford

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Leeds v Southampton

Liverpool v Watford

Man Utd v Leicester

Spurs v Newcastle

West Ham v Everton

Wolves v Aston Villa

Saturday 9 April

Arsenal v Brighton

Aston Villa v Spurs

Brentford v West Ham

Everton v Man Utd

Leicester v Crystal Palace

Man City v Liverpool

Newcastle v Wolves

Norwich v Burnley

Southampton v Chelsea

Watford v Leeds

Saturday 16 April

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Everton v Crystal Palace

Leeds v Chelsea

Man Utd v Norwich

Newcastle v Leicester

Southampton v Arsenal

Spurs v Brighton

Watford v Brentford

West Ham v Burnley

Wolves v Man City

Saturday 23 April

Arsenal v Man Utd

Brentford v Spurs

Brighton v Southampton

Burnley v Wolves

Chelsea v West Ham

Crystal Palace v Leeds

Leicester v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Everton

Man City v Watford

Norwich v Newcastle

Saturday 30 April

Aston Villa v Norwich

Everton v Chelsea

Leeds v Man City

Man Utd v Brentford

Newcastle v Liverpool

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Spurs v Leicester

Watford v Burnley

West Ham v Arsenal

Wolves v Brighton

Saturday 7 May

Arsenal v Leeds

Brentford v Southampton

Brighton v Man Utd

Burnley v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Watford

Leicester v Everton

Liverpool v Spurs

Man City v Newcastle

Norwich v West Ham

Sunday 15 May*

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Everton v Brentford

Leeds v Brighton

Man Utd v Chelsea

Newcastle v Arsenal

Southampton v Liverpool

Spurs v Burnley

Watford v Leicester

West Ham v Man City

Wolves v Norwich

* to avoid a clash with the FA Cup Final on 14 May

Sunday 22 May

Arsenal v Everton

Brentford v Leeds

Brighton v West Ham

Burnley v Newcastle

Chelsea v Watford

Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Leicester v Southampton

Liverpool v Wolves

Man City v Aston Villa

Norwich v Spurs

Follow @JPW_NBCSports