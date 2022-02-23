Watford vs Crystal Palace, live! Scores, update, how to watch, stream link

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Watford vs Crystal Palace is an intriguing clash at Vicarage Road on Wednesday (watch live, 2:30pm ET on Peacock Premium ) as some very interesting storylines are swirling. STREAM LIVE WATFORD v CRYSTAL PALACE

After their win at Aston Villa at the weekend, Roy Hodgson has helped breath new life into Watford’s battle against relegation. The 74-year-old coach left Crystal Palace at the end of last season and most believed he would retire. However, Hodgson was coaxed out of his semi-retirement by the prospect of keeping Watford up. With Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis possessing huge quality in attack, if Hodgson can organize this Watford defense (his speciality) they have a real chance of staying up. Heading into this game they sit four points off safety and have hope they can pull off a great escape. Hodgson will use his knowledge of his former team in this clash and Watford have some momentum building.

As for Palace, well, they’ve slumped in recent months as Patrick Vieira’s side have won just one of their last nine games in the Premier League and lost narrowly against Chelsea last time out. Wilfried Zaha has particular history in this fixture (not least with mascot Harry the Hornet) and whenever Watford play Palace there is an extra tension in the air after so many feisty battles in recent years. Vieira needs his side to focus on this particular battle and start securing wins if they’re going to stop themselves from being dragged into a relegation scrap. If Watford win this game they’d be just five points behind Palace and the Eagles would be looking over their shoulders anxiously.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Watford vs Crystal Palace.

Watford team news, injuries, lineup options

Nicolas Nkoulou is still out with a thigh injury but is making good progress. Other than that, Hodgson is without Joao Pedro and Juraj Kucka who both have knocks while Emmanuel Dennis is fine after suffering from cramp. Peter Etebo is working his way back to full fitness. Watford have a settled back four with Kamara, Samir, Cathcart and Femenia, while King, Dennis and Sarr are a real handful up front and Sissoko and Cleverley add experience in midfield.

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨 The Hornets are unchanged from Saturday's win at Aston Villa.#WATCRY pic.twitter.com/KphfLxQcjL — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) February 23, 2022

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

Nathan Ferguson remains out, while Joel Ward picked up a knock and is missing. Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher starts after not being able to face his parent club at the weekend, while goalkeeper Vicente Guaita is out injured so Jack Butland starts.

How to watch Watford vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET, Wednesday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

