Arsenal launched a dramatic late comeback to beat Wolves 2-1 and give their top four hopes a huge boost.

Hwang Hee-chan gave Wolves an early lead and Raul Jimenez missed a big chance to make it 2-0, but Arsenal kept plugging away and created chances throughout.

Substitute Nicolas Pepe broke through late on to equalize and then Alexandre Lacazette’s shot was pushed into his own net by Jose Sa in the 95th minute to spark euphoric scenes at the Emirates Stadium.

With the win Arsenal move on to 45 points from 24 games, moving five points above Wolves. The Gunners are now just one point behind fourth-place Manchester United with two games in-hand, as their Champions League dreams are well and truly on.

Arsenal vs Wolves final score, stats

Arsenal 2-1 Wolves

Goals scored: Hwang 10′, Pepe 82′, Sa OG 90+5′

Shots: Arsenal 26, Wolves 6

Shots on target: Arsenal 5, Wolves 2

Possession: Arsenal 56, Wolves 44

Three things we learned from Arsenal vs Wolves

1. Edgy Arsenal up for the scrap: This was Arsenal at their very best. They need to have an edge to their game and Wolves’ early goal added further fuel to their fire. Following Ruben Neves’ comments about Arsenal’s celebrations after they won at Wolves a few weeks ago, they were again celebrating wildly at the full time whistle. They deserved this victory and were more industrious and adventurous throughout. This is the kind of edge Arteta wanted his side to have and they are now surely the favorites to finish in the top four. They have lost just one of their last nine Premier League games, and that was against Manchester City on Jan. 1, a game in which they played very well. Are Arsenal finally back?

2. Wolves fail to take chances: They didn’t play well but Wolves could have easily scored three or four. Jimenez missed a big chance, Hwang could have scored another and late on Pedro Neto saw an effort deflected wide. After they went 1-0 up early they sat back and failed to impose themselves on the game, even though they had a threat on the break. Wolves looked like they were about to grab a big win in their unlikely push for a top four finish but then they crumbled. They are used to taking the lead and holding onto it, as this was the first time since November 2018 that Wolves had taken the lead in the game but then lost it. The last 15 minutes at Arsenal will probably be the 15 minutes which ended Wolves’ Champions League dreams.

3. Subs make big impact: Substitutes Eddie Nketiah and Nicolas Pepe combined to equalize for Arsenal and Arteta will need these two in the latter stages of the season. With Alexandre Lacazette leading the line, he can’t do it all on his own and will need help. Pepe is pretty much the forgotten man at Arsenal but this goal, his first PL goal of the season, will give him so much confidence. Arsenal’s squad now looks pretty strong as injuries have dissipated and there is a real togetherness, even from players who aren’t exactly delighted about being on the bench.

Man of the Match: Martin Odegaard – Another classy display. Played a key role in the equalizer and makes Arsenal tick.

Visitors take the lead

Wolves took the lead in the first half as Hwang Hee-chan made the most of Gabriel’s poor back pass, as the visitors stunned the Emirates.

Arsenal had plenty of chances but wasted them, as Wolves looked dangerous.

Raul Jimenez should have put them 2-0 up but dragged his effort wide after Daniel Podence played him in.

Podence caused more problems in the second half and set up Hwang but Aaron Ramsdale tipped his effort wide.

Gunners keep plugging away

Arsenal kept knocking at the door and finally broke through and it was a real moment of quality.

Substitute Eddie Nketiah found Pepe and he turned and finished to send the home fans wild.

Pedro Neto almost put Wolves ahead late on but his shot deflected off Gabriel and went wide.

Late drama as Arsenal grab deserved win

At the other end Martin Odegaard clipped the crossbar with an audacious chip and Sa denied Bukayo Saka.

Then Arsenal won it.

Lacazette was played in on the right side of the box and his shot across goal was pushed into this own net by Sa, with Bukayo Saka lurking.

Cue pandemonium at the Emirates Stadium.

