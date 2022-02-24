Arsenal vs Wolves, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream link

Arsenal clash with Wolves at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday (watch live, 2:45pm ET on Peacock Premium in a huge game in the battle to finish in the top four of the Premier League. STREAM LIVE ARSENAL v WOLVES

This is exactly the kind of position Arsenal wanted to be in heading into the business end of the season as Mikel Arteta’s side have fought back after a tough start to the season and beat Brentford at the weekend to make it back-to-back wins. They’re tough to break down and the likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard are coming up with creativity and goals to win games. When Arsenal went to Wolves a few weeks ago they won 1-0 after going down to 10 men and that felt like a big moment in their top four push. If they could beat Wolves (who sit just two points below them) they would put serious pressure on West Ham and Manchester United as the Gunners currently have three games in-hand over their top four rivals.

Nobody (including themselves) expected Wolves to be in the top four battle this season but after some impressive displays they are right up there. Bruno Lage’s side have been in superb form in recent months and are led by Jose Sa having a standout season in goal, plus a solid defensive unit ahead of him. Wolves are dangerous on the break and are so tough to break down when they sit back into what becomes a 5-3-2 formation. They have won five of their last six games, as the only time they dropped points was in that defeat to Arsenal. There is no pressure on Wolves to finish in the top four but even if they don’t, they will be pushing hard for a top six finish. What a season they’re having.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Wolves.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

The Gunners have no injury issues and Gabriel Martinelli is back from suspension.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

Remarkably, Wolves also have no injury issues and Lage has a fully-fit squad to choose from with Willy Boly back in training.

